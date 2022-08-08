Lightning Strikes Start A Series Of Wildfires In Northern California

More than 1,100 acres have been burned in a series of fires blazing in dry and mountainous terrain in northern California, forcing the evacuation of rural areas in Trinity and Humboldt counties.

Lightning strikes from a thunderstorm sparked a dozen wildfires in the Six Rivers National Forest on Friday, according to the U.S. Forest Service, which is in charge of the response. Initial attacks by firefighters decreased the number of fires to eight, and the remaining blazes were given the moniker Six Rivers Lightning Complex by officials.

According to an incident report at 7 a.m. on Sunday, the flames are fueled by timber, debris from logging, and dead trees.

Over the next few days, Eureka’s National Weather Service says the weather could aid firefighters in their struggle against the fires.

“Monsoon moisture,” which was in part responsible for the thunderstorms that hit the region last week, has now cleared and eliminated the threat of lightning, according to meteorologist James White .’s Temperatures are predicted to be lower than average along the shore because of a deep marine layer, he said.

There aren’t any major issues, because the wind is quiet,” White added. “It’s not a life or death situation.” As a result, the firefighting conditions are ideal.

Willow Creek and Salyer, two nearby towns, have been asked to evacuate.

Salyer Loop to the bridge at Highway 299, Salyer Heights, Orchard Lane, and Campbell Ridge Road are all in Trinity County. Trinity Valley Elementary School serves as an evacuation center. There are evacuations on both sides of State Route 299 in Humboldt County, according to a map.

The Six Rivers Lightning Complex will continue to be evacuated during the next 24 hours, according to the Forest Service.

Firefighters in Siskiyou County were still battling the fatal McKinney fire. Cal Fire estimated the blaze had burnt over 60,200 acres and was 40% contained as of early Sunday morning, according to their last report.

On July 29, a wildfire near Highway 99 and McKinney Creed Road southwest of Klamath River killed at least four persons.

There are still evacuation orders in effect for a broad area west of Interstate 5 at Yreka and up to the Oregon border.

