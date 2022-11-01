Lil Bow Wow Net Worth: How Is Lil Bow Wow Related To The Rapper Snoop Dogg?

Lil Bow Wow is a rapper and actor from the United States. When Bow Wow put out his first album when he was only 13, he became a big deal in the music world. Back then, people called him “Lil’ Bow Wow.” After being successful in music, Bow Wow tried his hand at acting.

Early Life

Bow Wow was born in Columbus, Ohio, on March 9, 1987, and his real name is Shad Gregory Moss. By the time he was six, he was writing his own raps under the name “Kid Gangsta.” Moss was influenced by groups like N.W.A. when he was young.

Bow Wow got the chance to perform on stage in Los Angeles during this time. Snoop Dogg was there that day to watch, and he was impressed by how good the young rapper was. After the concert, Moss and Snoop Dogg talked, and Snoop Dogg called Moss “Lil’ Bow Wow.” The name has stayed.

Career

At this point, Snoop Dogg still hadn’t put out his first album, so he asked Lil’ Bow Wow to be on one of the songs. Late in 1993, “Doggystyle” came out as an album.

Lil’ Bow Wow‘s first time making professional music was on the song “Gz and Hustlas,” which he was a part of. Later that year, he went on “The Arsenio Hall Show,” which brought him more attention.

Before he met Jermaine Dupri, a producer who cared about making the 11-year-old into a finished product, it had been five years. In 1999, Lil’ Bow Wow made a song that was used in the soundtrack for “Wild Wild West.”

By 2000, he was ready to release his first album as a 13-year-old. It was called “Beware of the Dog,” and hits like “Bounce With Me” and “Bow Wow” were on it. This track went to the top of the rap charts, and Snoop Dogg was on it. This kept the relationship between the two rappers going.

Even though it was Lil’ Bow Wow’s first album, it did very well, selling over 2 million copies in less than a year. The album sold more than 3 million copies in the end, which was more than enough to make it platinum.

In 2002, Lil’ Bow Wow changed his name to “Bow Wow” and came out with his second album, “Doggy Bag.” When asked why he changed his name, Bow Wow said that there were too many rappers with the “Lil” prefix, and he also felt like he was getting older.

“Doggy Bag” did well; it peaked at number 11 on the Billboard Top 200 and got certified platinum again. “Take Ya Home” was just one of the songs on the album. “Basketball,” which was on the “Like Mike” soundtrack in 2002, was another well-known song by Bow Wow. Also, read about Weird Al Yankovic Net Worth

Bow Wow’s album “Unleashed” came out in 2003. Artists like Birdman, Mario, and Amerie worked with Bow Wow on this album. The reviews of the album were mixed, but it reached number three on the Billboard 200 and sold 129,000 copies in its first week.

Bow Wow’s next album came out in 2005 and was called “Wanted.” Omarion was one of the artists who worked with Bow Wow on this album. Like “Unleashed,” “Wanted” started at number three on the Billboard Top 200 and sold 120,000 copies in its first week.

Soon after, in 2006, came “The Price of Fame,” which had Chris Brown and T-Pain on it. This album debuted at number six on the Billboard 200 and sold 262,000 copies in its first week, which is a lot.

In 2007, Bow Wow and Omarion made an album together. In 2009, Bow Wow came out with “New Jack City II.” This was the first Bow Wow album to have a warning for parents because it talked about things like drug use.

He also signed with Cash Money Records that same year. This was the first step toward the end for Bow Wow, at least when it came to his music career. Even though he was on songs by other artists and put out mixtapes over the next few years, he kept saying that his next album would be out soon, but it never did.

In the end, Bow Wow changed his rap name back to Shad Moss, which is his real name. He also left Cash Money Records without putting out any albums with them.

Even though he later signed with P. Diddy’s record label, Bad Boy Records, he said he would stop rapping after putting out one more album. Fans were upset that the album still hadn’t come out in 2019 after all these years. Shad Moss and Soulja Boy did work together on a mixtape in 2016, though.

Career In Acting And Hosting

Part of the reason Bow Wow stopped making music was that his acting and hosting jobs were becoming more important. That said, Bow Wow has been acting since the beginning of his music career.

His first role was in the movie “Like Mike,” which came out in 2002. “The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift” was one of his most well-known movies. He has also been in many TV shows, including “Smallville” and “Entourage.” Also, read about Max Verstappen Net Worth

Bow Wow has also had a successful career as a TV host and personality. In 2013, Bow Wow started hosting “106 and Park” on BET. In 2014, it was stopped. In 2016, Bow Wow became the host of an Australian show called “RnB Friday Nights.”

Personal Life

After months of denying it, Bow Wow admitted in July 2011 that he and his ex-girlfriend had a son named Shai.

During a court case about Shai’s child support in October 2012, Bow Wow told the judge that he only made $4,000 a month and had $1,500 in his checking account at the time. He ended up having to pay $11,500 in back child support and $3,000 a month after that.

How Is Lil Bow Wow Related To Snoop Dogg?

The world was first introduced to the youthful rap talent known as “Lil Bow Wow” by Snoop Dogg on the track “Gz and Hustlas” from Snoop’s groundbreaking first album Doggystyle.

Lil Bow Wow Net Worth

Lil Bow Wow Net Worth is estimated to be around $1.5 Million Currently. A year ago, TMZ found out that Bow Wow owed the IRS more than $90,000.

TMZ also said that Bow Wow has had a $200,000 Bentley and a $220,000 Ferrari taken away from him by creditors in the last few years. TMZ also says that Bow Wow still owes $280,000 to a company that rents out luxury cars.

