Lil Durk Net Worth: India Royale’s Hints Spark Lil Durk Breakup Rumours!

Lil Durk Early Life

He entered this world on October 19, 1992, with his birth taking place in Chicago. When he was a kid, Lil Durk, real name Durk D. Banks, lived in the rough Englewood area on the South Side of Chicago. When Durk was just seven months old, his father was sent to prison. When Durk was a kid, he says, there were occasions when they didn’t have enough food.

Lil Durk Career

Early on in his career, Durk found his footing in the public eye thanks to social media platforms like MySpace and YouTube. At the age of 17, Durk had his first child and dropped out of Paul Robeson High School to join the Black Disciples, a Chicago street gang. He eventually found himself in legal problems and pled guilty to aggravated unlawful use of a firearm after being arrested on multiple gun offences.

Profession In 2011, Lil’ Durk dropped his debut mixtape. Tragically, he went to jail about the same time I did for firearms charges. A few months after his release, he got back to work on his rapping career. His 2012 mixtape “I’m Still a Hitta” was his second release. Since gaining popularity with his single “Sneak Dissin’,” he has appeared as a guest on the songs of various musicians like Lil Reese, Fredo Santana, King Louie, and Chief Keef. Following that, in 2012, he dropped another mixtape.

In 2013, he released another mixtape called “Signed to the Streets” and made appearances on songs by Jim Jonez, Trae da Truth, and Chinx Drugz, among others, helping to bring him to a wider audience. As of 2013, “Signed to the Streets” was ranked by Rolling Stone as the year’s eighth-best mixtape. Early in 2013, he was sent to prison; he was eventually released in the middle of the summer.

After that, he got signed to Def Jam Records and in 2015 he dropped his first studio album, Remember My Name. In the United States, the album peaked at number two on the Rap and R&B/Hip-Hop charts and number fourteen on the Billboard 200.

After the release of his 2016 studio album Lil Durk 2x, he achieved commercial success, with the album peaking at #4 on the US Rap chart, #5 on the US R&B/Hip-Hop chart, and #29 on the Billboard 200. His biggest hit, “My Beyonce,” featured Dej Loaf, and peaked at #21 on the US Rap chart. There is a long list of artists that Lil Durk has worked with: Meek Mill, French Montana, Travi$ Scott, Will. i.am Young Thug, Boosie Badazz, RiFF RaFF, and more. He was considered for 2016’s Best Rapper.

Durk’s track “Viral Moment,” from his upcoming fifth studio album “Just Cause Y’all Waited for 2,” peaked at number one on the Billboard Hot 100 in April of 2020. Lil Durk’s tracks “3 Headed Goat,” which featured Polo G and Lil Baby, “Backdoor,” and “The Voice” all became commercial successes. His first album to top the Billboard 200 list was a collaboration with Lil Baby titled “The Voice of the Heroes,” which was released in 2021. Lil Durk had a guest appearance on “Donda,” Kanye West’s tenth studio album, which was released in August 2021.

Lil Durk Personal Life

The rapper Lil Durk is a devout Muslim. Dontay Banks Sr., the father of Lil’ Durks, was given two life sentences without the possibility of release. Details have never been shared. The six children Durk has with three separate women are all his. Angelo, Bella, Zayden, Du’mier, Skyler, and Willow are the names of his offspring. Lil Durk proposed to Instagram model India Royale in 2021.

India Royale’s social media post sparked Lil Durk split rumours.

According to The Shade Room’s Instagram post on Sunday (Sept. 11), Lil Durk and India Royale’s apparent separation happened after India posted she is a “free agent.” India reportedly unfollowed the Chicago rapper, but Durk still follows her.

Lil Durk Tragedies

McArthur “OFT Nunu” Swindle, Durk’s cousin and fellow rapper was recently gunned down. Uchenna OTF Chino Dolla Agina, Durk’s manager and close friend, was murdered in March 2015. As with Lil Durk, King Von, a close buddy of Lil Durk’s, was assassinated in Atlanta on November 6, 2020. Dontay “DThang” Banks Jr., Durk’s younger brother, was shot and died in a Chicago bar on June 6, 2021. It was in July 2021 that Durk’s house was broken into. After he and his fiancee shot at the criminals, they ran away. Thank goodness nobody got wounded.

Legal Drama

After his 2011 weapon arrest, Lil Durk’s legal troubles persisted. After posting bond, he was immediately returned to prison to complete his original 87-day sentence. Upon being confronted by police on South Green Street in Chicago on June 5, 2013, Banks was detained once again on charges of tossing a loaded revolver into his vehicle. Lil Durk’s bond was set at $100k. One witness even admitted that the gun was Durk’s, according to the documents his lawyer claimed to have. The movie Durk came out in July 2013.

Lil Durk’s Net Worth

Net Worth: $8 Million Date of Birth: Oct 19, 1992 (29 years old) Gender: Male Profession: Rapper Nationality: United States of America

Lil Durk net worth is $8 million. His Only The Family (OTF) record label was the first of its kind. Def Jam signed Durk after he gained success with his mixtape series “Signed to the Streets” in 2013.

