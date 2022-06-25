Lil Nas X Net Worth 2022- Career, Personal Life & Much More

Has Lil Nas X’s net worth ever crossed your mind? At the tender age of 22, the rapper and composer is already a multi-millionaire. Old Town Road is one of his best-known songs. This piece will delve into Lil Nas X’s rise to fame and fortune.

Early Life

Montero Lamar Hill, formerly known as Lil Nas X, was born in Lithia Springs, Georgia, on December 14, 1977. His parents separated when he was just six years old, and he grew up in Bankhead Courts, a neighborhood in Atlanta. Throughout his life, he was raised by his grandmother and mother.

When he was old enough, he’d live with his gospel-singing father in Lithia Springs and go to high school there. Having never been one of the cool kids in high school, he resorted to social media as a way to express himself and make friends.

When Hill was younger, he too had a hard time accepting his sexuality. For him to accept that he might be gay, he had hoped that what he was experiencing at the time was simply a temporary blip.

Hill finally came to terms with his sexuality at the age of 17 and was able to go on with his life as a result. Graduate from Lithia Springs High School and pursue a degree in computer science at the University of West Georgia (UWG). He would only be there for a year before deciding to leave to launch a career in music.

Career

First, Hill established himself on social media as a well-known and well-liked guy. Facebook and Vine, as well as Twitter and Instagram (where he would post thought-provoking memes), were his preferred social media platforms.

He became famous on Twitter, where he had a Nicki Minaj fan account called @NasMaraj which was known for its scenario-style postings.

Though he would become a social media sensation via Twitter, Hill decided that music was his true calling, and in late October, he came across a beat that would alter the course of his life.

How much did Lil Nas X make from Montero?

As of September 20, 2021, Elton John, Miley Cyrus, Megan Thee Stallion, Doja Cat, and Ryan Tedder have all appeared on Lil Nas X’s Montero full-length album. In its first week, the album sold 126,000 copies and had 147 million streaming equivalents, according to Billboard. “Excellent success for a debut album,” Billboard noted, given that he debuted at No. 2 behind Drake. Nearly 1.9 million copies and streaming equivalents of the album have been sold worldwide to date.

He contributed a significant amount of cash to charity with the record, even if his exact take-home income has not been made public. A “baby registry” of LGBTQIA+ charity was released to accompany each song on his album Montero, following his participation in a false pregnancy photoshoot to promote the album. His first weekend of release alone saw him raise almost $100,000 for a variety of causes.

How much did Lil Nas X make from Roblox?

A spokesman for Roblox confirmed to Billboard that more than 33 million people tuned in to Lil Nas X’s Roblox performances in November 2020. Merchandise related to his Roblox performances brought in a lot of money for him, on top of the money he received for appearing in the virtual event. “Nas merchandise sales are approaching the eight-figure mark.” Roblox’s worldwide head of music Jon Vlassopulos remarked at the CogX conference that the company is currently in the “healthy seven figures” (via Music Ally). Then, “That’s money.”

How much did Lil Nas X make from “HOLIDAY?”

Lil Nas X made a lot of money around the holidays with “HOLIDAY,” so it’s only fitting that the song is stylized in all capital letters. Released in November 2020, the song went gold in the United States, Australia, Norway, and Portugal and double platinum in Brazil. It was also certified platinum in Sweden. Lil Nas X’s partnership with Roblox and the song’s fantastic music video were two of the reasons why the song was a sensation. Lil Nas X starring as a future Kris Kringle, while Michael J. Fox appears as Marty McFly!

Sexuality

Lil Nas X came out as gay in the early months of 2019 and hasn’t looked back since. On the final day of Pride Month, he made the revelation on social media. For a long time, his admirers and detractors speculated that he was homosexual because several of his songs contained references to his sexual orientation. He came out as gay in an interview a few days later.

Most musicians, artists, fans, critics, and laypeople congratulated Lil Nas X on his success, but there were a few who weren’t so happy. Individuals took to social media to express their displeasure with him. The general reaction of the hip-hop community was one of dislike, and this brought to light the rampant homophobia in the hip-hop culture.

Real Estate

Lil Nas X spent $2.4 million for a Sherman Oaks, California, home in March 2021.

Lil Nas X’s Net Worth

It’s estimated that Lil Nas X has a net worth of around $7 million. He’s most known for his song “Old Town Road,” which blended rap with country music to create an entirely new sound. As a TikTok sensation, the song quickly became a worldwide sensation, although it was later certified a diamond in several nations.

