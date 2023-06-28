On What Date Lil Uzi Vert Releasing His New Album? Besides His Album What’s The Worth of His Gem?

American rapper and singer-songwriter Lil Uzi Vert. Their biggest hit, “Bad and Boujee,” which reached number one on the “US Billboard Hot 100,” has made them household names. It was in high school that Uzi first became interested in rapping. They were encouraged to start rapping by a mutual friend and soon found success as a recording artist.
Lil Uzi Vert Releasing New Album
After 2020’s Eternal Atake, Lil Uzi Vert has announced the release of a new studio collection. It’s called Pink Tape, it has 26 tracks, and it’s being released by Atlantic on Friday, June 30. See the Gibson Hazard-helmed music video and album cover below.
The Philadelphia rapper has changed their pronouns, released an EP named “Red & White,” and been involved in a number of other projects since the publication of Eternal Atake and its expansion, LUV vs. The World 2. In November 2016, Uzi released the album’s lead track, “Just Wanna Rock.” In March, they appeared on Jimmy Fallon’s The Tonight Show to perform.
Listen to Just Wana Rock:
Uzi’s Troubles and Path to Rehabilitation
More than 20 artists including Tyler, the Creator, Yeat, Baby Keem, Pusha T, Gucci Mane, and more featured Uzi throughout 2021 and ’22. A more recent collaboration finds the rapper teaming up once more with Future and Don Toliver on two tracks for the Metro Boomin-produced soundtrack to the latest Spider-Man film, Across the Spider-Verse.
Uzi’s ex-girlfriend Brittany Byrd filed a report of an assault and armed threat against them in July 2021. Uzi pled no guilty in February to a felony count of assault with a firearm and a misdemeanor count of harm.
They got three years of formal probation with domestic violence counseling for a year and mental health and substance abuse treatment for a year. Uzi also has to comply with a criminal protective order for ten years and pay restitution.
The $24 Million Gem: Lil Uzi Vert’s Iconic Forehead Piercing
In 2021, between albums, Lil Uzi Vert famously got a huge pink diamond pierced through their forehead. After the gem was ripped out in September during a performance at Rolling Loud Miami, an event alluded to in the album’s trailer’s animated sequence, they removed it and estimated its value at $24 million. Uzi sports it on his forehead on the Pink Tape cover art.
