Lincoln Experiences The Most Snowfall In Two Years

The residents of Lincoln, who had been accustomed to evading the haymakers threatened by two seasons of winter storms, were caught off guard when Mother Nature finally struck a blow on Thursday.
The storm that hit Lincoln on Thursday morning brought with it more snow than the city had seen in more than two years, which caused a number of events to be cancelled and made it difficult to travel as municipal crews worked to clean the roadways.
According to the National Weather Service, 8.8 inches of snow had accumulated at the Lincoln Airport. Since January 25, 2021, when 14.5 inches of snow fell in Lincoln in a single day, that was the most snow the city has received in a single day.
The city had not seen snowfall of this magnitude since March 2021, when it received a total of 8.8 inches.
The weather forecast for the Lincoln area had called for anything from 4-7 inches of snowfall, but overnight, the projection was changed to 3-5 inches of snowfall instead.
However, Becky Kern, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service office located in Valley, stated that the projected trajectory of the storm altered north, which meant that the heaviest snowfall, which had been forecast to fall south of Interstate 80, instead pounded the I-80 corridor.
