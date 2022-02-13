Lincoln wheat ears cent defined and what makes the pennyworth up to $400,000

Pennies portraying Abraham Lincoln, the 16th President of the United States, may be valued, particularly those with the wheat ears technique. The United States Mint has produced Lincoln pennies from the early 1900s.

There have been a few designs, including the memorial cent and the union shield on the back of the coin. But, in particular, there are quite a few in the wheat ears series that, if you are lucky enough to discover the correct one, maybe worth thousands of dollars.

It explains how the wheat ears design came to be and why particular coins are more uncommon than others.

What are the Lincoln wheat ears, and why it’s they useful?

First and foremost, the wheat ears cent was the foremost Lincoln penny to join circulation, introduced in 1857. The reverse side of each coin in the series, which Victor David Brenner designed, depicts two ears of wheat.

“one cent” and “United States of America” are written between the wheat ears. According to reports, the Bronze/Copper Lincoln cent is the most valuable coin in the series.

All of the coins intended to be minted in 1943 were made of steel. In 1943, few Bronze/Copper Lincoln wheat cents were produced.

Other uncommon Lincoln pennies involve the VDB, 1914, and 1955 double die coins and the VDB and 1914 single die coins. If you look closely at the 1955 coin, you can notice the words “In God We Trust,” “Liberty,” and “1955” all repeated twice on the obverse of the coin.

This is widely regarded as the most well-known double-die penny mistake of all time.

The VDB penny, abbreviated after the designer’s initials, has sparked considerable debate during this period.

According to Ron Guth, head of the Professional Coin Grading Service, newspaper writers were particularly critical of the location of the initials, which were situated at the bottom of the coin’s reverse side.

And the 1914 Lincoln penny stands out because of its limited mintage; that is, if it happens to contain a “D” mintmark, which stands for Denver, it is very noteworthy.

Only little more than 1.2 million of the Lincoln pennies have been produced, compared to more than 75 million of the currency produced in Philadelphia in 1914.

It is worth noting that the Philadelphia version of the coin does not have a mintmark underneath the year.

How much the cent is worth

The value of a specific wheat cent is typically determined by its quality and situation, just as it is with any other coin. In a recent eBay auction, a 1914 D Lincoln wheat cent traded for more than $1,600, a record for the year.

A 1914 Lincoln D coin traded for more than $900 at an auction earlier in the year.

USA Coin Book estimates that a 1914 D Lincoln cent in “uncirculated (MS-63)” condition might be valued up to $3,764 if found in an “uncirculated” condition.

One VDB sold for more than $2,000 in a recent online auction, while another went for about $1,500 in the same auction. If the VDB coin is in the “uncirculated (MS-63)” condition, it may be worth $2,277.

Some current 1955 Lincoln double die front coins traded on eBay include one that sold for $1,825, another that went for 1,801, and another that sold for 1,552 dollars. If the double die obverse penny is in “uncirculated” condition, it may be worth more than $17,000 in today’s market.

Last but not least, the 1943 Bronze/Copper Lincoln wheat cent is by far the most precious of them all. One of those pieces was discovered in the lunch money of a fortunate Massachusetts man more than 70 years ago.

In the end, the coin was auctioned off for $204,000 at a later date in 2019. If this coin is in “uncirculated (MS-60)” condition, it may be valued up to a staggering $399,635!

How to discover rare coins

There are a variety of methods for locating rare coins. You’ll want to look about your house and in any areas where you could keep spare coins.

Some alternative options include utilizing a metal detector to search for buried treasure inaccessible locations and visiting your local bank office, and asking for a handful of pennies, both of which are free options.

It’s also possible to attempt to get a reasonable price on one online, such as via USA Coin Book or eBay. However, before purchasing a coin, make sure you research it and know its worth.

A last word of caution: keep an eye out for suspected fakes on the internet. To prevent this, make sure you look into the seller’s background and whether or not the coin was certified while looking at listings.

It’s not only your unique pennies that may be worth a lot of money; nickels, dimes, half dollars, quarters, and other coins could all be worth a lot of money as well.

Additionally, look at a Jefferson penny that just sold for more than $455 on the internet.