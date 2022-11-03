Linda Ronstadt Net Worth: How She Lost Her Voice?

In the world of popular music, American Linda Ronstadt is a household name. Light opera, country, rock, and even Latin music are all represented in Linda Ronstadt’s discography. She has won numerous awards, including 10 Grammys, 3 AMAS, and an Emmy.

Early Life

On July 15, 1946, in Tucson, Arizona, the world was introduced to Linda Maria Ronstadt. Gilbert and Ruth Mary (née Copeman) Ronstadt welcomed her as their third of four children. Her father was the proprietor of the machinery trading firm F. Ronstadt Co., while her mother stayed at home to raise their daughter.

She and her three brothers and sisters all grew up on the 10-acre ranch their parents owned. She has ancestral roots in Germany, the United Kingdom, and Mexico.

Career in Music

When Linda Ronstadt first began making music in the 1960s, she was part of a folk trio with her siblings Peter and Gretchen. In Tucson, they performed at a number of more intimate settings. And then, in 1964, after only one semester at Arizona State University, Ronstadt dropped out and relocated to Los Angeles.

There she established the band the Stone Poneys with her buddy Bobby Kimmel and his pal Kenny Edwards. The band, which featured Ronstadt as its lead singer, was signed to Capitol Records that same year (1966).

Ronstadt went solo in 1969 with the publication of “Hand Sown… Home Grown,” often regarded as the first alternative album by a female musician (1969). She toured with major acts like the Doors and Neil Young in the late 1960s and early 1970s while the folk rock and country rock movements in California flourished.

She became one of the first female rock stars because of the success of her albums in the ’70s, such as ‘Heart Like a Wheel (1974), ‘Simple Dreams’ (1977), and ‘Living in the USA’ (1978); she was often dubbed the ‘Queen of Rock’ or the ‘First Lady of Rock.

Ronstadt was a rock icon not only because of her music and sound, but also because of her image; she appeared on the covers of periodicals like Rolling Stone, Newsweek, and Time numerous times.

Her 1980s output was prolific, with four platinum albums (Mad Love, What’s New, Canciones de Mi Padre, and Cry Like a Rainstorm, Howl Like the Wind) to her name.

Ronstadt has collaborated with various musicians during her impressive career, including Bette Midler, Frank Zappa, Dolly Parton, Neil Young, and Johnny Cash. There are more than 120 albums that feature her. She is one of the best-selling musicians of all time, thanks to the over 100 million recordings she has sold.

She has released almost 30 studio albums, with 38 of their songs charting on the Billboard Hot 100. Despite having ten Top 10 singles, only “You’re No Good” reached #1 on the Billboard charts. And yet, most of her albums have been certified as gold, platinum, or multi-platinum.

Ronstadt declared her retirement from music in 2011, having released her final studio album in 2004, given her final live performance in 2009, and stopped performing altogether in 2011. In 2014, she was recognized for her contributions to the music industry with an induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

She was honored with the Latin Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award back in 2011, and then again with the Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award in 2016.

Variant Tasks

In addition to her musical career, Ronstadt has also dabbled in writing and acting. Her book, “Simple Dreams: A Musical Memoir,” came out in 2013. Simon & Schuster released it. The book has also been translated into Spanish and is titled “Sueos Sencillos – Memorias Musicales.”

Ronstadt has experimented with musicals in addition to making numerous television appearances as herself on series including “Saturday Night Live,” “Playboy After Dark” (1970), “The Muppet Show” (1980), and “The Simpsons” (1992). In the 1980 TV movie adaptation of “The Pirates of Penzance,” she portrayed Mabel Stanley.

She later played this part again in a Broadway revival of the musical (1981–1982), for which she received a Tony Award nomination for Best Actress in a Musical.

In the film adaptation of “The Pirates of Penzance” (1983), she co-starred with Kevin Kline and Angela Lansbury as Mabel Stanley; for her performance, she was nominated for a Golden Globe for Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy.

How She Lost Her Voice?

This 76-year-old rock legend opens out about her current musical outlook. If you want to hear Linda Ronstadt sing, you won’t be able to hear her any longer.

The 76-year-old woman recently sat down with TODAY’s Maria Shriver and revealed, “I can sing in my thoughts.”

Ronstadt was finally diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in 2013. She had been having vocal problems for quite some time. However, she found out later that she had a condition called progressive supranuclear palsy, which has symptoms similar to those of Parkinson’s disease.

The Mayo Clinic explains that this unusual ailment is brought on by the death of nerve cells in the brain that are responsible for cognition, movement, and coordination and that it shares many of the same symptoms with Parkinson’s disease and dementia. These symptoms will only get worse with time.

This illness prevented Ronstadt from vocalizing her songs, so she could only listen to them in her head.

She commented that singing in her brain just wasn’t the same. Especially considering that she doesn’t always get to choose the tunes that only she can hear.

Personal Life

Ronstadt’s private life was thrust into the spotlight as her stardom developed. Her relationship with Jerry Brown, Governor of California in the late 1970s, was a major factor in the public’s fascination with her private life.

In April of 1979, Ronstadt and Brown graced the cover of Newsweek together, and they went on to appear on the covers of other magazines, including Us Weekly and People. In 1983, she dated actor and comedian Jim Carrey, but they broke up after only eight months.

Next, she became engaged to director George Lucas in late 1983; they later split up in 1988. Ronstadt has had numerous high-profile relationships, yet she has never tied the knot. Mary Clementine, her daughter, was adopted in December 1990, and Carlos, her son, was adopted in 1994; both were done independently.

In 2013, it was revealed that she had lost the ability to sing owing to Parkinson’s illness. This was later changed in 2019 to a diagnosis of progressive supranuclear palsy. Misdiagnosis occurs because Parkinson’s disease and progressive supranuclear palsy have many clinical features.

Linda Ronstadt Net Worth

Linda Ronstadt Net Worth is estimated to be around $130 Million currently. Linda formerly owned a magnificent seaside property in Malibu, and she would have been smart to hang on to it, as someone else eventually sold it for $16 million.

Linda currently splits her time between Arizona and California, with residences in San Francisco and Tuscon.

