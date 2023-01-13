Lisa Marie Presley Cause of Death: Have A Look Into Her Life Before Death

Lisa Marie Presley Cause of Death: Priscilla Presley, the mother of Lisa Marie Presley, confirmed the news to the Associated Press that her daughter had away at the age of 54. “It is with a heavy heart that I must share the tragic news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us,” Priscilla wrote in a statement on Thursday. “It is with a heavy heart that I must share the news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us.” Now we will tell about Lisa Marie Presley Cause Of Death.
“She was the most fervent, powerful, and loving woman I have ever known,” I once said. After going into cardiac arrest on January 12, the much-loved daughter of Elvis Presley and Priscilla Presley was transported to West Hills Hospital and Medical Center in California for treatment. There, she received the “highest quality of treatment.”
According to TMZ, paramedics were able to revive the singer-songwriter using cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) before transporting him. A few hours later, she was put into an induced coma by the medical staff, and her condition was very serious.
According to sources who spoke to Page Six, Lisa Marie “coded many times” following the cardiac arrest, and it did not appear that there were any narcotics present at the scene of the incident. According to those with knowledge of the situation, the formal cause of death will not be determined until a later date.
Lisa Marie and her mother went to the 2023 Golden Globes to show their support for Austin Butler, who had just won the award for best performance in a drama for his role as Lisa Marie’s father in Baz Luhrmann’s film “Elvis.”
Highlights Of Lisa Marie Presley Life
According to TMZ’s report from Thursday, Lisa Marie Presley had been suffering from stomach issues on the day of the award event. 1968 was the year that Memphis, Tennessee, was the location of Lisa Marie’s birth. She was the only child born to Elvis Presley and Priscilla Presley.
Like her famous father, Lisa Marie had a deep appreciation for music. She released three studio albums under her own name: “To Whom It May Concern,” which was awarded the gold certification in 2003, “Now What,” which was released in 2005, and “Storm & Grace,” which was released in 2012.
After the death of her father, Lisa Marie Presley took over the management of the Elvis Presley Charitable Foundation. She did this to ensure that his legacy of being a kind person who helped others would continue long after he had passed away.
The woman who starred in the music video for “You Are Not Alone” was also a mother to four children, but she suffered the devastating loss of one of them over three years ago. In July 2020, her son, Benjamin Keough, fatally shot himself in the head and committed himself.
On the day that would have been her son’s 28th birthday, the mother released a statement in which she described her son as “my darling, lovely angel. I bowed down and worshiped the ground you walked on, both while you were on this earth and while you are in Heaven now. My whole being was there to accompany you.
“The extent of the anguish that I feel without you each and every second of every day is suffocating, and it has no bottom.” She went on to say, “I will never be the same.”
Then, five years after their breakup, in May 2021, Lisa Marie lost even more when she was finally divorced from Michael Lockwood, her fourth husband.
She was also wed to Michael Jackson from 1994 to 1996, Danny Keough from 1988 to 1994, and Nicolas Cage from 2002 to 2004. The actress was also extremely honest about her drug use issues in her final years.
But by 2014, the rock star’s daughter had permanently renounced the divisive faith. Then, in June 2018, Lisa Marie claimed that her $100 million share of Elvis Presley’s inheritance was lost.
The “You Ain’t Seen Nothin’ Yet” singer filed a lawsuit against her former business partner for mismanaging the funds, and it was claimed that she was still owed money at the time of her passing.
