Lisa Robin Kelly Death: Is Drug Addiction The Reason Behind Her Death?

Actress Lisa Robin Kelly was American. Her most prominent role was Laurie Forman on the television show That ’70s Show. Here we will tell about her biography before talking about her death.

Who Was Lisa Robin Kelly?

Kelly was reared in Mooresville, North Carolina, as well as Southington, Connecticut, where she was born. Thomas Carl Kelly and Linda Diane Kelly were her parents. In 1992, she graduated with a BFA in acting from DePaul University’s Theatre School in Chicago.

In 1992 Married… with Children episode “Kelly(Bundy) Doesn’t Live Here Anymore,” Kelly made her acting debut. She returned in 1994 for episodes of Silk Stalkings, in the third-season X-Files episode “Syzygy,” on Charmed in 1999, and in television and direct-to-video movies like Amityville Dollhouse, Late Last Night, and the movie Jawbreaker.

On That ’70s Show, Kelly portrayed Laurie Forman, Eric Forman’s older sister. Midway through the third season, she abruptly quit the program, and her character was later written out to “go beauty school.”

In the fifth season, she made a comeback for four episodes, but in the sixth, Christina Moore took her position. Kelly acknowledged that “with That ’70s Show I was guilty of a drinking problem, and I ran” in an interview with ABC News. Kelly blamed her alcoholism on the stress of a miscarriage.

Kelly was detained in North Carolina in August 2010 on suspicion of drunk driving. She entered a guilty plea in November 2010 and was given a fine and a 12-month period of unsupervised probation.

Kelly was detained on a felony accusation of corporal injury to a spouse on March 31, 2012, and freed on $10,000 bail. Her ex-boyfriend John Michas, who had complained, served as the basis for the charge.

Later, she refuted Michas’ accusation that she assaulted him in public statements, claiming that she was the one who had been abused. The District Attorney for Los Angeles County decided not to press charges.

Following a disturbance at their house in November 2012, in Mooresville, North Carolina, police detained 42-year-old Kelly and her 61-year-old husband, Robert Joseph Gilliam. Both were given bonds after being accused of assault.

A divorce and restraining order against Gilliam were later filed by her. Also, read about Anthony Bourdain Death

Kelly was detained on suspicion of DUI on June 23, 2013, after police were alerted to a stopped automobile blocking an I-5 freeway lane of traffic. After that, she failed a field sobriety test.

Lisa Robin Kelly Death

Sadly, Lisa passed away on August 15, 2013, when she was 43 years old. Lisa struggled with her addictions in her final months and had been detained at least four times in the three years before her death for DUI, spousal violence, and assault.

In the days preceding her passing, Lisa willingly checked herself into Pax Rehab House in Altadena, California to receive treatment for her addiction. Tragically, though, she was discovered dead in her room only a few days later.

Craig Wycoff, Lisa Robin Kelly’s representative, said at the time, “Unfortunately Lisa Robin Kelly passed away.

“Early this week, Lisa willingly entered a treatment center where she was battling the drug issues that have plagued her for the last few years. Also, read about Delphi Murders

“When I spoke to her on Monday, she expressed optimism and confidence and expressed a desire to leave this chapter of her life behind.

“She lost the battle last night.”

On August 15, 2013, just a few days after being taken to treatment for her drug addiction, Lisa Robin Kelly tragically passed unexpectedly.

Although the cause of death wasn’t immediately apparent, the Los Angeles coroner’s office later determined that Lisa had died accidentally from “multiple drug intoxication.”

Days after she passed away, authorities deemed her death “a mystery” because there was allegedly no sign of drugs or alcohol in her room at the time of death, according to reports.

According to TMZ, when paramedics arrived at Lisa’s treatment facility, they found needle marks on her arm. Her lover, however, argued that she was receiving treatment in this manner and not through abusing medications.

Lisa’s last few months of life were quite difficult.

She and her 61-year-old husband Robert Joseph Gilliam were both arrested in November of the year before she passed away in connection with an incident at their North Carolina home.

Read More: