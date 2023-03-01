Livermore Woman Charged With More Than 50 Sex Crimes

Mar. 1— The Electronic Crime Section of the Kentucky State Police has accused a woman from McLean County of many sex offenses.
Hannah E. Johnson, 29, of Livermore, California, has reportedly been charged with 30 counts of possessing material depicting a sexual performance by a minor under the age of 12 and one counts of first-degree sexual abuse with a victim under the age of 12, both class C felonies carrying a five- to 10-year prison sentence.
Johnson Is Accused In Many Crimes
Johnson is also accused of 20 charges of encouraging a juvenile under the age of 16 to participate in a sexual performance, a class B felony.
Johnson was reportedly detained as a consequence of an undercover investigation into Internet Crimes Against Children that was launched when it was found Johnson was allegedly distributing photographs of child sexual exploitation online, according to KSP.
According to a news release, the investigation led to the execution of a search warrant at a property in Livermore on Monday. The items allegedly used to enable the crimes were collected and transported to KSP’s forensic lab in Frankfort for analysis.
The Electronic Crime Section declined to provide any additional information regarding the case when contacted for comment on Tuesday.
Johnson was detained at the Muhlenberg County Correctional Facility in Greenville as of Tuesday.
