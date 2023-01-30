Locals React To The Deadly Shooting At Holyoke Mall

While receiving treatment at Stanford Hospital for injuries received in the collision, Dharmesh Patel, a doctor from Pasadena, age 41, was detained on accusations of attempted murder and child abuse.
Investigators think Patel intentionally drove his car off a cliff near Devils Slide on January 2 while his wife and two young children were inside.
The family’s rescue needed a significant emergency reaction. Crews had to descend the cliff’s edge using a helicopter to reach the Tesla, which had landed between several sizable stones.
The family, which also included Patel’s 41-year-old wife, their 7-year-old daughter, and their 4-year-old son, had to be extricated from the car by emergency workers.
Although the family members were injured severely, they managed to survive the collision. Patel was not given bond after being arrested and taken to the San Mateo County Jail.
If San Mateo County District Attorney Steve Wagstaffe decides to file charges, Patel will be arraigned on Monday for the collision. Investigators will look into all possible causes of the collision, including the likelihood of a mechanical issue, Wagstaffe told The Los Angeles Times.
