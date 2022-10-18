Long Beach Stabbings Murder 1, Hurt 3; Suspect Arrested

Over the course of around 90 minutes on Monday morning, four individuals were stabbed in Long Beach, California, with one of them dying as a result.

A homeless suspect was taken into custody with a knife at the site of the third stabbing near the shore, according to a spokeswoman for the Long Beach Police Department. Investigators have not yet concluded whether or not the three incidents are related.

At 5:35 a.m., we got our first call. A lady had been stabbed many times in the upper torso, and police found her. She was taken to the hospital, but by the time they got there, it was too late.

About half a mile distant from the initial stabbing, less than an hour later, police were summoned to another site in Long Beach and located a male who had similarly been stabbed numerous times in the upper body. His injuries were not life threatening, so he was sent to a nearby hospital.

At 7:05 a.m., approximately half an hour after the second stabbing, police were dispatched to another place about a mile away in response to reports of a third assault.

Two other males had suffered upper-body stab wounds, although their wounds were not life-threatening. One was taken to the hospital, while the other received care at the scene.