Longtime “General Hospital” Actress Sonya Eddy Passes Away At Age 55

Sonya Eddy was a soap opera star best known for portraying Epiphany Johnson on “General Hospital.” Her business partner Tyler Ford confirmed her death to USA TODAY in a statement. She was 55.
I have to break the news of Sonya Eddy, my business partner, artistic soulmate, and best friend, with the deepest sadness. She left a lasting impression on everyone she came into contact with, both on and off the screen, according to Ford, who also noted that memorial donations can be given to The Foundation of the National Student Nurses Association Inc.
Octavia Spencer, a fellow actress, also paid tribute to Eddy, writing on Twitter, “My friend @sonyaeddy died away last night,” without elaborating on the cause of death.
Spencer posted a picture of Eddy on Instagram on Tuesday with the message, “The world lost another creative angel.” “She will be missed by her hordes of @generalhospitalabc followers. Her family ones, friends, and supporters are in my prayers and thoughts.
The world dimmed last night. Lost our brilliant&beautiful inside&out Sonya. Details will emerge. It is enough now to say we won’t see her like again. I was BLESSED to know her. @TheRealSonyaEd @GeneralHospital @SoapDigest @SoapOperaNetwrk #heartbroken #gonetoosoon #SonyaEddy
Valentini posted on Twitter on Tuesday, “I sincerely loved her not only as an actress but as a friend. The heart of the nurse’s station will now have a little less light, but the show and our set will continue to feature her vitality and light.
Eddy made her debut on the venerable ABC soap opera in 2006, playing a nurse and Stan Johnson’s (Kiko Ellsworth) mother for more than ten years. Later, she joined the cast of “General Hospital: Night Shift,” a prime-time spin-off, on a regular basis.
Her previous acting performances include Seora Porter in Warner Bros.’s “The Middle” and Deb in ABC’s “Fresh Off the Boat,” in addition to “General Hospital.” In addition, she made cameos in a number of sitcoms, such as “Married… with Children,” “Seinfeld,” “Home Improvement,” “Glee,” “Mike & Molly,” “2 Broke Girls,” “The Middle,” and “PEN15.”
