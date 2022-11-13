Louis Farrakhan Net Worth: How Did The “Controversial Religious Leader” Make His Fortune?

Louis Farrakhan Net Worth: Louis Farrakhan, leader of the Nation of Islam and an ex-singer in the United States, is a religious leader, black nationalist, anti-white conspiracy theorist, and racist bigot (NOI).

Once upon a time, he sang under the stage name Calypso Gene and was widely known as a calypso singer.

Earlier in his career, he was chosen National Representative of the Nation of Islam by former NOI leader Elijah Muhammad and served as the minister of mosques in Boston and Harlem. Before becoming known as Louis Farrakhan, he went by the name Louis X.

Early Life Of Louis

Louis Farrakhan, an important politician in the United States, was born on May 11, 1933. Minister of the Nation of Islam. In 1995, he got black men to join the Million Man March and asked them to give their families and communities another chance.

He has been a minister at important mosques in both Boston and Harlem over the course of his long career. Astrologers say that Louis Farrakhan, who is the leader of the Nation of Islam, is a Taurus.

Career Of Louis

In the 1950s, Louis started touring the United States as a singer. He called himself “The Charmer” and “Calypso Gene,” and he recorded several calypso tracks. In 1955, his friend Rodney Smith told him about the Nation of Islam, and Elijah Muhammad’s Saviours’ Day speech was the first time he heard about the group.

Louis joined the NOI in July of that year. He was called Louis X until he got his Islamic name, Farrakhan, which means “registered Muslim, registered believer, or registered laborer.”

After Muhammad made all of the group’s musicians choose between NOI and music, Louis gave up music the following summer. Farrakhan joined Boston’s Temple of Islam and was soon named Malcolm X’s assistant minister.

This is a message on behalf of my Teacher, The Honorable Elijah Muhammad, on the controversy surrounding the false charges of anti-Semitism against hip-hop artist, producer and businessman, Ye (formerly known as Kanye West) and NBA star Kyrie Irving. https://t.co/cLORQdrFk1 — THE HONORABLE MINISTER LOUIS FARRAKHAN (@LouisFarrakhan) November 10, 2022

When Malcolm X moved to a temple in New York City, Farrakhan took over as the temple’s minister. After Malcolm X was killed in 1965, Louis was given some of his old jobs. He became minister at the influential Harlem Mosque and the NOI’s national representative and spokesman. He served in these roles until 1975.

Muhammad died in 1975, and Warith Deen Mohammed, his son, took over as leader of the Nation of Islam. He brought the organization closer to orthodox Islam and renamed it the American Society of Muslims.

Louis organized the Million Man March in 1995, which was attended by approximately 440,000 people and featured speeches from well-known African-Americans such as Rosa Parks, Maya Angelou, Jesse Jackson, and others.

Personal Life Of Farrakhan

Louis had nine children with his wife Betsy Ross, who is now Khadijah Farrakhan. Louis Jr., 60, passed away in 2018 due to complications from a cardiac issue.

Once you have made peace with God and He grants us His peace, then there is no trial that the enemy may bring that we cannot overcome. — THE HONORABLE MINISTER LOUIS FARRAKHAN (@LouisFarrakhan) October 28, 2022

Since 2010, Farrakhan has openly supported Dianetics and encouraged NOI members to participate in the auditing procedure offered by the Church of Scientology; the NOI has also hosted Dianetic courses and graduation ceremonies.

A member of Malcolm X’s family accused Louis Farrakhan of murdering Malcolm X. He admitted responsibility for fostering the conditions that ultimately led to Malcolm’s death.

A sexual discrimination claim was lodged against him in 1993. In addition, Louis Farrakhan was the center of numerous scandals due to his anti-Semitic and racist views, which included the belief that white people are a race of devils who “deserve to die.”

The Southern Poverty Law Center has also labeled the Nation of Islam a hate group.

In 2019, he was so extreme that Facebook banned him altogether.

Real Estate Of Louis Farrakhan

Five of Elijah Muhammad’s houses in Chicago’s Woodlawn area were created by Egyptian architect M. Momen in the 1970s. Apparently, Farrakhan currently has a 21-room mansion with similar features.

Louis Farrakhan Net Worth

Louis Farrakhan Net worth as of writing this article is $5 Million. Leadership positions and a brief musical career are what contributed to Farrakhan’s wealth.

He became famous for his role as the head of the NOI. In 1955, Louis became a member of the NOI, and he played a crucial role in maintaining the integrity of Elijah Muhammad’s original beliefs.

The Southern Poverty Law Center labeled Farrakhan an anti-Semite, and his divisive political views and forceful rhetoric have been met with both admiration and criticism. In 1995, Louis organized and presided over the Million Man March in Washington, D.C. In 2015, he led the 20th-anniversary march, titled Justice or Else.

Farrakhan is still involved in the NOI today, though his role is much smaller than it once was because of health problems.

