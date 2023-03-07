Louisiana Authorities Discover The Body Of A Georgia Man Who Disappeared While On A Business Trip

A man from Georgia who went missing while on a business trip in Louisiana has been confirmed dead, and his body has been located.
On Monday morning, authorities in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, provided confirmation that the body of Nathan Millard had been found in the waters off of Scenic Drive.
In Conyers, Nathan Millard was employed for a company called Advanced Construction. Washington was informed by his coworkers that they have been clinging to hope for some weeks.
The news that came out on Monday is devastating to everyone who knew and loved the cherished father.
Amber Millard expressed her desire to be awoken from what she referred to as a “nightmare.”
Amber, Millard’s wife, told Channel 2 Action News that her husband went to a college basketball game, visited a few spots around town, and was last seen leaving the pub. She also said that he travelled to a few other sites around town.
“He was successful in getting tickets to the collegiate basketball game. Amber explained, “While he was at the game, he and I Facetimed each other.”
Amber claimed that she had not seen her husband alive after that particular incident.
The last time anyone saw Millard was on February 23 at approximately 11:30 p.m. at Happy’s Irish Pub, which is located on Third Street in the downtown area of Baton Rouge.
He was never seen again and his hotel was never reached. According to Millard’s wife, surveillance footage allegedly showed an unknown person using her husband’s debit card.
About three miles away from the location where he was last seen alive, his body was found. According to WBRZ in Baton Rouge, the corpse of Millard was discovered in an empty lot, and it was found rolled up in a rug and wrapped in plastic.
There was no more information that could be obtained right away. According to the police, the cause of death will not be determined until an autopsy is performed.
Baton Rouge police have informed Washington that they are not treating this incident as a possible homicide, but it is highly likely that this stance will shift once the autopsy is finished.
