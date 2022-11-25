Love Island Couples Still Together: Which Couples From Love Island All Seasons Are Still Together?

Love Island Couples Still Together: Paradise romance! Since Love Island started in 2002, several partnerships have lasted.
Every season, Love Island follows a group of people confined in a villa and forced to couple off.
Season 7 winners Millie Court and Liam Reardon left Spain together.
“Home!” Thanks for all the love and support over the previous 8 weeks “Can’t believe we won Love Island 2021!” After the August 2021 finale, Millie captioned a couple’s Instagram photo. “What a crazy journey!” Now in quarantine, missing my boyfriend @liamreardon1.”
Some watchers expected a proposal after seeing Millie and Liam still together. One month after the finale aired, the bricklayer said he just planned to ask Millie out.
“It may look like a proposal now, but it wasn’t,” he told Capital FM in September 2021. “Maybe in a few years.”
In July, they broke up.
Teddy Soares and Faye Winter were another season 7 couple to leave Love Island. Faye said in a post-show interview that they shared a special moment.
She told Capital FM in September 2021, “We announced it in the villa.”
Teddy said “nobody knows” because it happened in the pantry.
Faye said, “Nobody knows because our family came in.” I was nervous about meeting his brothers after everything that had transpired, but we got along great.
The marketing executive said she told the financial consultant her feelings and he didn’t respond. Teddy said, “I did. I smiled, and was stunned.”
Contents
- 1 Culculoglu, Sanclimenti (Season 8)
- 2 Owen and Bish (Season 8)
- 3 Polack and Hope (Season 8)
- 4 Le Page, Ghouri (Season 8)
- 5 Adam Collard, Paige Thorne (Season 8)
- 6 Taylor, Allen (Season 8)
- 7 Liam and Millie (Season 7)
- 8 Teddy and Faye (Season 7)
- 9 Kaz and Tyler (Season 7)
- 10 Nas Majeed, Eva Zapico (Season 6)
- 11 Trotman and Fudge (Season 6)
- 12 Jones, Smith (Season 6)
- 13 Fury and Hague (Season 5)
- 14 Jamie Jewitt, Camilla Thurlow (Season 3)
- 15 Dom and Jess (Season 3)
- 16 Nathan and Cara (Season 2)
- 17 Olivia and Alex (Season 2)
Culculoglu, Sanclimenti (Season 8)
The season 8 winners returned to the UK from Spain hoping to continue their romance. In August 2022, the Turkish actress said they “intend” to move in together that fall on Loose Women.
Owen and Bish (Season 8)
Since leaving the villa, Gemma and the fishmonger have been seen in one other’s social media posts. After the finals, Gemma confirmed their split.
She posted on Instagram Stories in November 2022, “Luca and I are no longer dating.” “It wasn’t easy, but it’s best for us both now. Many of you have been with us since the beginning, and I appreciate your support as we start new chapters.
Polack and Hope (Season 8)
Indiyah and Dami’s relationship has grown despite coming third. The model posted on Instagram in August 2022, “I never imagined to find a relationship as pure as the one I have today.” “Excited to start fresh with @damihope. Here’s to always selecting each other.”
Le Page, Ghouri (Season 8)
Dubai’s real estate agent and Tasha also departed the show together. “I’m proud of what you’ve accomplished so quickly. Andrew raved about his girlfriend on Instagram in August 2022. “I adore you”
Adam Collard, Paige Thorne (Season 8)
The Love Island UK Season 4 alum asked Paige to be his girlfriend shortly after they were dumped, he said in 2022. In October, they broke up. “I’m single and happy!” Paige said he was unfaithful on the “Saving Grace” podcast. Adam denies cheating on his ex-girlfriend.
Taylor, Allen (Season 8)
When the soccer player entered the villa, Danica’s fortunes changed. Despite being eliminated, the couple’s romance grew. Danica stated in an October 2022 YouTube video that the couple had amicably separated.
Nas Majeed, Eva Zapico (Season 6)
After Love Island 2020, Eva and Was found bliss. “1 down, eternity to go… @nas jm, “Eva posted an Instagram video of their romance in 2021.
Trotman and Fudge (Season 6)
Season 6 runners-up have been PDA-ing on social media. Fudge declared the breakup on Instagram in May 2022.
Jones, Smith (Season 6)
After meeting in Cape Town, South Africa in season 6, Callum and Molly continue to gush. “Wow! My family, “He captioned their 2021 Instagram photo.
Fury and Hague (Season 5)
Tommy and Molly-Mae have been together for two years since finishing second in season 5. They announced their pregnancy in September 2022.
Jamie Jewitt, Camilla Thurlow (Season 3)
Season 3 runners-up married in 2021, four years after meeting in Spain. Camilla and Jamie had Nell in 2020 before getting engaged. In May 2022, they welcomed Nora Belle.
Dom and Jess (Season 3)
Dom and Jess married in October 2018 after meeting on Love Island season 3. A year later, they had a son. In 2022, they had their second child.
Nathan and Cara (Season 2)
Nathan proposed to the season 2 winners in Spain, where they initially met. In June 2019, they married. They have a son, Freddie, and a daughter, Delilah (born in 2020).
Olivia and Alex (Season 2)
Alex and Olivia married in September 2018 after meeting on Love Island. Their wedding was the show’s first. They announced their pregnancy in January 2022. 2022 birth of Abel Jacob.
