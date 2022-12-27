Lower 9th Ward Shooting Leaves 2 Dead And 4 Injured

A gunshot early on Monday in the lower ninth ward left two individuals dead and four more hurt. Just after 2:30 in the morning, it occurred in the 2000 block of St. Maurice Avenue.
According to the police, a male and a female both aged 19 were slain. A 17-year-old female, an 18-year-old female, and two 18-year-old males are among those hurt.
Living across the street, Lionel Dixon said, “It’s kind of heartbreaking to hear that 19-year-old, 17-year-old, getting shot up like that. Unconscionable.”
In what the neighbors consider to be a short-term rental house, the shooting took place during a party. Despite not hearing any gunshots, Dixon was awakened by family members texting to check on him and his wife.
According to initial police reports, a 19-year-old male, and a 19-year-old female, were killed in the shooting. The shooting also injured a 17-year-old female, an 18-year-old female, and two 18-year-old males. https://t.co/bdKb6q0f2X
— Linda Hill (@bulldoghill) December 26, 2022
Dixon expressed concern for his kin. “One of the things we’re concerned about is that it affects the entire community, not just one person,”
Crimestoppers is offering a $5,000 cash prize for information that will help find answers, despite the fact that police have not yet made much information about the incident public.
Crimestoppers CEO Darlene Cusanza said, “I don’t see how a citizen can stay silent and not say we have to be one team, one mission, and one response, and the only response is to say stop the violence come forward and help.”
After popular local comic Brandon “Boogie B” Montrell was fatally shot by a stray bullet in the parking lot of Rouses on Baronne on Friday, the incident in the lower ninth ward occurred just a few days after.
Residents and city officials agree that enough is enough with the crime. We need to get guns off the streets and work harder to deter criminals, according to councilman Oliver Thomas, who represents the district where Monday’s killing took place.
Thomas remarked, “We have to be as aggressive as individuals who want to break the rules are; they’re more aggressive than us who can’t be. From blight to litter to murder.
Politicians, according to Thomas, must collaborate to find solutions. He claims to have discussed the idea of forming a specialized squad to stop “their criminal operation and their criminal conduct” with NOPD Interim Superintendent Michelle Woodfork.
“The individuals with the firearms, the murderers, the carjackers, the abusers, the robbers, they seem to have a better plan and a more aggressive plan than us, period. All this battling and arguing between politicians and the criminal justice system needs to cease, and we need to be just as organized and active as they are, added Thomas.
“I’m tired of listening to politicians squabble about who should do this, who should do that, and how they should collaborate. “Shut talking, stop picking on individuals, stop blaming people if you’re just out here moaning and not contributing to the answer,” Thomas advised.
Leaders in the community are also focusing on solutions. According to Rev. Willie Calhoun Jr., a meeting will be held this week with other pastors to develop a strategy.
We’ll discuss holding a meeting this week to develop a strategy, he said, adding that the strategy must include providing resources to the neighborhood as well as talking to young people.
The incident on Monday is still under investigation.
Read More: