Luke Combs Net Worth: Who Is His Wife?

Luke Combs is a well-known name in the American country music scene, both as a performer and a songwriter.

Combs has made two albums available through Columbia Nashville. Together, these albums have resulted in the release of seven singles, all of which have debuted at number one on the Billboard Country Airplay list.

Early Life

Luke Albert Combs entered the world on March 2nd, 1990 in the city of Charlotte, in the state of North Carolina.

When he was eight years old, he and his parents relocated to Asheville, which is located in the state of North Carolina.

While he was a student at ‘A. C. Reynolds High School in Asheville participated in performances with a number of different vocal groups. He also had the chance to give a solo performance at the renowned ‘Carnegie Hall’ in Manhattan, which is located in New York City.

Career

Combs released his first extended play (EP), titled “The Way She Rides,” the following year in 2014.

Combs’ reputation soared in 2015 when his debut single “Hurricane” debuted at number 46 on Billboard’s “Hot Country Songs” list. Later that year, he released his second extended play titled “Can I Get an Outlaw.”

At the 2018 ‘iHeartRadio Music Awards,’ the song ‘Hurricane’ was up for consideration for the award for ‘Country Song of the Year,’ while Combs was the recipient of the award for ‘New Country Artist of the Year at the same ceremony.

The year after that, Combs was considered a candidate for the “Best New Artist” award that was presented at the prestigious “Grammy Awards.”

Read about: Lauren Boebert Net Worth

In the same year, he was nominated for the ‘Video of the Year award at the ‘CMT Music Awards and won the ‘CMT Performance of the Year award, which he shared with popular singer-songwriter and record producer Leon Bridges. In addition, he received a nomination for the ‘Video of the Year’ award at the ‘CMT Music Awards’.

In the same year, he collaborated with Brooks & Dunn, an American country music duo, on a single titled “Brand New Man,” which was included on the music pair’s eleventh studio album titled “Reboot.”

Who Is His Wife?

Combs began a relationship with Nicole Hocking around the beginning of 2016, and the couple announced their engagement in November 2018. On August 1, 2020, they had their wedding in the state of Florida.

Combs and Hocking made the happy announcement that they are expecting their first child together, a son, in the spring of 2022 on the 20th of January, 2022. On the 19th of June in 2022, they welcomed a boy into the world.

Personal Life

Combs began to struggle with anxiety and primarily obsessional obsessive-compulsive disorder in his adolescence and continued through his college years; he has stated that while it is something he has learned to control better, he still struggles with obsessive thoughts from time to time.

Combs is best known for his role as a member of the hip-hop group, ‘N Sync.

Luke Combs Net Worth

Luke Combs Net Worth is estimated to be around $5 Million currently. Combs announced a deluxe version of What You See Is What You Get that would be titled What You See Ain’t Always What You Get and would include five new songs; it was released on October 23, 2020.

The track “Forever After All” set streaming records in the country music genre on both Apple Music and Spotify.

READ MORE: