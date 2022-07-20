Luther Campbell Net Worth 2022: Hidden Facts You Need To Know

Early Life

On December 22nd, 1960, in Miami, Florida, a boy named Luther Roderick Campbell was born. Martin Luther King Jr. inspired Luther’s name, and he was reared by a Jamaican and a Bahamian family with four other children. Every day from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Campbell was compelled by his mother to leave the house regardless of whether or not he worked.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LUTHER CAMPBELL (@unclelukereal1)

Career

Campbell began promoting concerts in Miami after finding work as a cook at Mt. Sinai Hospital. For much of the 1980s, Luther attracted a wide variety of the country’s best-known rap acts to Miami. After taking an eight-week course at a local radio station in 1983, he began learning more about audio editing and music creation.

When he was one of the first to identify the 2 Live Crew, the group behind the smash “Revelation,” Campbell’s career took a huge step forward. Even though the band was from California, their song was a big hit in Miami nightclubs. Before taking over the group’s management, Luther Campbell organized their Miami concert.

After he became the manager of the 2 Live Crew, Campbell’s music career took off. In 1986, the rap duo traveled to Florida, where Luther helped them record many hits. Luke Skyywalker Records was formed as a result of this collaboration, and Luther became a member of the 2 Live Crew under the MC name “Luke Skywalker.” Luther signed the 2 Live Crew to a record deal as his new record business became increasingly successful.

Their first album, titled “The 2 Live Crew,” was released in 1986. Even in the local music scene, the CD was a big hit with fans. The album was eventually certified gold, and all of the band’s members gained substantial renown as a result. The 2 Live Crew released “Move Somethin'” in 1988 as a follow-up to their debut. “Do Wah Diddy Diddy” and other successes helped the album reclaim gold status, and it ended up in the top 20 on the Hip Hop charts.

Read More:

The release of this new record was met with a great deal of backlash. Record store owners were held responsible for the music’s purported obscenity when an undercover police officer acquired the album in 1988. Even though the accusations against the record store owner were subsequently dismissed, the incident motivated Luther to release a clean version of the album.

The next year, in 1989, 2 Live Crew released “As Nasty As They Wanna Be,” their third studio album. They were well-known in America at this point, and the album immediately became a double platinum seller. Even though it was 2 Live Crew’s most commercially successful album to date, it also became their most contentious. The CD was deemed “legally obscene” by the Southern District of Florida’s United States District Court in 1990.

“As Nasty As They, Wanna Be” holds the distinction of being the first album in history to be classified as “obscene” by the Eleventh Circuit. Based on a speech by Henry Louis Gates Jr., the accused were acquitted. Even today, it is a landmark case in the history of freedom of speech in the United States of America.

In 1990, Campbell released “Banned in the U.S.A.” under the MC moniker Luke Skyywalker, an album that was largely a solo effort by Campbell (although it was later credited as a 2 Live Crew album). Because of “Do the Bart” and other hits, this album was able to make it to number 20. The song “F*** Martinez” was included on the album, and it was a dig at then-Gov. Bob Martinez, who had pushed cops to prosecute record store owners peddling 2 Live Crew’s music.

‘Sports Weekend: As Nasty as They Wanna Be, Pt. 2’ was published by the 2 Live Crew in 1991. They would go on to release two more albums, but this was their final one. “I Got S*** on My Mind” was Campbell’s first official solo album, which came out in 1992. He released “In The Nude” in 1993 and “Freak for Life” in 1994 as follow-ups. His most recent album was his least popular to date.

Records label Luke Records Inc., owned by Campbell, went bankrupt in 1995. He released “Uncle Luke” as a solo album in 1996. His second album, “Changin’ the Game,” was a complete washout, save for the number-one single “Raise The Roof,” which was a surprise hit.

Campbell made his acting debut in the 1998 picture “Ride.” His seventh album, “Somethin’ Nasty,” was released in 2001. In 2006, he released “My Life & Freakish Times,” his final album. In the video game “Grand Theft Auto: Vice City Stories,” Luther played the host of a radio station.

Relationships

Campbell is the mother of seven children, the result of five different unions. In 2008, he tied the knot with Kristin Thompson, a Dallas, Texas, native and recent law school graduate. After that, they became parents to Luther’s sixth child.

Legal Issues

Campbell was arrested in 2009 for non-payment of child support.

Investing in property

This 6,400-square-foot lakeside mansion in the Miami suburbs serves as Luther’s principal place of living. In 2012, he spent $725,000 on the house. The estimated worth is currently about $1.3 million.

Luther Campbell Net Worth

An American rapper and producer by name of Luther Campbell net worth are $7 million dollars. Besides being a rapper, Campbell is also an entrepreneur, record label owner, promoter, and actor. His net worth is a result of all of his endeavors. Luther, sometimes known as “Luke Skywalker,” “Uncle Luke,” or just “Luke,” has had a lucrative and controversial rap career. Most people remember him for the free speech case he started in the 1990s that resulted in a Supreme Court ruling.

Read More: