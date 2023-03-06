Lynyrd Skynyrd Founder Gary Rossington Dies At 71

Gary Rossington was the last original member of Lynyrd Skynyrd to still be alive. He died on Sunday at the age of 71. No reason was given for the death.
The band wrote on Facebook, “It is with our deepest sympathy and sadness that we have to tell you that today we lost our brother, friend, family member, songwriter, and guitarist, Gary Rossington.” “Gary is now in heaven with his Skynyrd bandmates and family, acting like he always does.” Please pray for Dale, Mary, Annie, and the rest of the Rossington family, and give them their privacy during this hard time.”
Rolling Stone said that Rossington had escaped death more than once. He was in a car accident in 1976 when he drove his Ford Torino into a tree. The band wrote the song “That Smell” to warn people not to do the same thing.
A year later, he survived the plane crash in 1977 that killed singer Ronnie Van Zant, guitarist Steve Gaines, and backup singer Cassie Gaines. He had two broken arms, a broken leg and his stomach and liver were punctured.
The tweet below confirms the news:
Gary Rossington, a founding member of Lynyrd Skynyrd whose ethereal slide guitar helped make the Southern rock band’s song “Free Bird” an indelible anthem, has died at the age of 71 https://t.co/iPvdhghdaO
— Rolling Stone (@RollingStone) March 6, 2023
Browse the links below for more stories from the California Examiner:
- Two Newton Policemen Were Attacked After Responding To A 911 Call
- Tacoma Stadium High School Student Busted Selling Narcotics
Rossington Had Multiple Heart Surgeries
“It was a terrible thing.” “In 2006, he told Rolling Stone. “You can’t just talk about it like it’s nothing and not feel anything.”
In later years, Rossington had quintuple bypass surgery in 2003, a heart attack in 2015, and many more heart surgeries. He left Lynyrd Skynyrd in July 2021 to recover from another procedure. Rossington played parts of the show at recent shows, but sometimes he sat out whole gigs.
Rossington was born in Jacksonville, Florida, on December 4, 1951. After his father died, his mother raised him. Rossington met drummer Bob Burns and bassist Larry Junstrom, and he and his new friends put together a band while still loving baseball.
Rolling Stone says that Ronnie Van Zant met his future bandmates when he hit a line drive into Bob Burns’s shoulder blades during a fateful Little League game. Rossington, Burns, Van Zant, and Allen Collins played the Rolling Stones’ “Time Is on My Side” that afternoon at Burns’ house in Jacksonville.
The band’s name, Lynyrd Skynyrd, comes from a sports coach at Rossington’s high school with the same name and a character in the 1963 novelty hit “Hello Muddah, Hello Fadduh.” Their first album, pronounced “Lynyrd Skynyrd,” came out in 1973.
The album was a mix of country-influenced blues-rock and Southern soul, with songs like “Tuesday’s Gone,” “Simple Man,” and “Gimme Three Steps” that are now considered classics. However, it was the almost 10-minute “Free Bird” that became the group’s signature song, thanks in large part to Rossington’s evocative slide playing on his Gibson SG.
Rossington told Rolling Stone that he never thought of Skynyrd as a sad band, even though there was a lot of drama and death in the group. “I don’t think of it as a tragedy; I think of it as life,” he said when the band was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2006. I think the good is more important than the bad.
You can bookmark our website, californiaexaminer.net, to ensure you get the most recent News updates as soon as they become available.