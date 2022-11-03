Macomb County Child Dies Of RSV As Michigan Pediatric Hospitals Fill

On Wednesday, the chief medical examiner for Oakland County confirmed that a 6-year-old boy from Macomb County had died from respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), which has caused an outbreak of illnesses among Michigan’s youngsters and left pediatric hospitals throughout the state at or near capacity.

According to the Oakland County Medical Examiner’s Office, the youngster died at 3:41 a.m. on Wednesday after being admitted to Corewell Health Beaumont Troy Hospital.

“The infant was diagnosed in the hospital and I think lived in the hospital for many hours with serious respiratory distress,” said Dr. Ljubisa Dragovic, the medical examiner. It was confirmed by hospital records and lab tests that he really did have a respiratory syncytial virus infection.

The youngster is one of hundreds of Michigan children hospitalized due to a recent outbreak of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), the most deadly form of the virus that affects newborns, young children, those with impaired immune systems, and the elderly.

Who might possibly get RSV?

Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian, the state’s senior medical administrator, previously told the Free Press that the common cold is caused by a virus that is “typical of other respiratory disorders — runny nose, coughing, sneezing, fevers, all of those things.” “The majority of patients who have RSV recover from their illness at home.

Some individuals have a far more difficult time fighting off the virus than others, and may end up quite sick as a result. This is particularly true of young children, the elderly, and those with impaired immune systems. The virus may trigger symptoms including wheezing and difficulty breathing in susceptible individuals.

Since RSV is not a mandatory reportable sickness, the total number of cases and fatalities throughout the state are unknown. Nonetheless, a spokesman for the state’s HHS, Lynn Sutfin, told the Free Press: “There has been a steady rise in the number of children visiting emergency rooms due to respiratory illness over the previous three weeks.

“To stop the spread of respiratory infections, we are advising all Michigan households to take precautions. You may help prevent the spread of the respiratory syncytial virus by practicing good hygiene, keeping away from sick people, receiving the flu and COVID-19 vaccines, stocking up on COVID-19 testing and masks, and researching your treatment options ahead of time.”

To prevent the transmission of RSV, the Oakland County Health Division released a statement on Wednesday asking adults who are experiencing cold-like symptoms to minimize their contact with infants and toddlers.

Hospital emergency rooms and pediatric critical care units are being overwhelmed by the influx of ill children with RSV.

On Wednesday, every bed in the critical care unit at Corewell Health Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital in Grand Rapids was occupied. Dr. Hossain Marandi, the hospital’s president, stated that in order to continue treating the sickest children, the facility needed to move around five extra ICU beds to a separate overflow section.

The hospital is “also assessing every admittance to insure that when a severely sick kid requires treatment, we can say yes,” Marandi added.

C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital, part of the University of Michigan Health System in Ann Arbor, is “very crowded,” according to the hospital’s website “Spokesperson Beata Mostafavi put it this way. In the process of deciding “due to capacity constraints, on a case-by-case basis.

Bagdasarian noted a “escalation” in cases of RSV and other respiratory viruses among children in the state, even exceeding previously recorded highs.

“The current trends show an increase in both the number of patients coming to urgent cares and emergency rooms with RSV and the number of positive RSV surveillance figures. This is especially true for children less than four years old “It was on a Wednesday, she said.