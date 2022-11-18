Madison Cawthorn Net Worth: Why Has He Abandoned Offices Two Months Before His Term End?

Madison Cawthorn Net Worth: American politician David Madison Cawthorn has represented North Carolina’s 11th congressional district in the U.S. House of Representatives since 2021.

Among Republicans, he is the youngest ever elected to Congress and the first to be born in the 1990s. Christian and a constitutionalist best describe him.

Madison Cawthorn Net Worth

Madison Cawthorn net worth as of writing this article is $49 million. In the United States, Madison Cawthorn has represented North Carolina’s 11th congressional district.

In addition to being the firstborn of the 1990s, Madison Cawthorn is the youngest member of Congress since Jed Johnson Jr. The 18-year-old Madison Cawthorn was gravely hurt on the way back from a spring break trip to Florida in 2014.

Related Articles:

Early Life Of Madison

Madison Cawthorn’s parents, Priscilla and Roger Cawthorn welcomed her into the world on August 1, 1995, in Asheville, North Carolina. Up until his senior year, he studied at home in Hendersonville, North Carolina, though he did get to play football for the Asheville Saints because they accepted homeschoolers. As a young adult, he also worked at Chick-fil-A.

Cawthorn was 18 years old in 2014 when he was a passenger in a friend’s car on the way to Florida for spring break. Cawthorn’s feet were on the dashboard when their friend Bradley Ledford dozed off behind the wheel and slammed into a concrete barrier.

Due to his injuries, Cawthorn is wheelchair-bound and must use a ventilator to breathe. After Cawthorn’s accident, the insurance company paid him a payout.

Cawthorn had been recommended to attend the United States Naval Academy by Representative Mark Meadows before the disaster. His application, alas, was denied. Later, Cawthorn lied about how the incident he was a part of prevented him from enrolling at the Naval Academy.

In a deposition given in 2017, Cawthorn clarified his previous remarks by saying he had been rejected before the accident.

It was in 2016 that Cawthorn enrolled at Patrick Henry College to study politics. He did poorly in school and blamed the accident for hindering his ability to learn. He was a legislative aide in the office of Representative Mark Meadow at the time.

Career Of Madison

Madison Cawthorn was an aide in Congressman Mark Meadows’s district office. Hendersonville-based real estate investment company SPQR Holdings, LLC is also owned by Madison Cawthorn.

When it comes to age, Madison Cawthorn is both the youngest Republican and one of the youngest lawmakers ever elected to Congress.

Source: House.gov

Madison Cawthorn’s license was suspended in March of 2022, and he was charged with driving while under suspension. Without any evidence, Madison Cawthorn made the claim that “a large gang of cartels, stealing our American children” during a border event in Texas in July of 2020.

One of the youngest people to ever be elected to the House of Representatives, Madison Cawthorn is also the youngest Republican. Madison Cawthorn came in second place to Lynda Bennett in the North Carolina 11th Congressional District Republican Primary in March of 2020.

Cleveland County and the surrounding counties west of Charlotte make up the new 13th congressional district, and on November 11, 2021, incumbent Madison Cawthorn announced his candidacy for reelection. Madison Cawthorn has been notorious for using divisive language and spreading conspiracies throughout his political career and stint in Congress.

A letter signed by 17 newly elected Republicans in the House of Representatives, including Madison Cawthorn, congratulated Joe Biden on his inauguration day (January 20) and expressed hope for bipartisan cooperation.

Personal Life Of Cawthorn

The fitness guru Cristina Bayardelle is married to Madison Cawthorn. On the fourth year anniversary of the vehicle crash, he married her. However, as of the end of 2020, they were already husband and wife under the law.

In 2014, Madison was a passenger in a BMW X3 SUV that slammed into a concrete barrier, severely injuring him. He is still confined to a wheelchair after the accident, which eventually left him with partial paralysis.

Assets Of Madison

Madison Cawthorn calls his Asheville, North Carolina, mansion home. It’s nine thousand square feet. Madison Cawthorn paid an estimated $10,000,000 to acquire his land. There are a total of 5 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms on this property.

He has recently bought a $1 million mansion in Florida.

Cars

Since Madison Cawthorn lacks the skills necessary to operate a motor vehicle, he has two personal drivers to take him anywhere he needs to go. As of late, Madison Cawthorn is the proud owner of a Tesla Model S that she purchased for the sum of one hundred thousand dollars.

As an additional piece of property, Madison Cawthorn has an Audi A6 that she purchased for the equivalent of $120,000 USD. Some of Madison Cawthorn’s other vehicles are detailed below.

You May Also Like: