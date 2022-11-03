Madison Children’s Museum Fires Man In Hitler Costume For Halloween

The Madison Children’s Museum fired the man who drew national attention and condemnation for dressing as Adolf Hitler on State Street on Tuesday.

The museum issued a statement saying, “The organization has determined that his continued employment would create an environment at odds with our values and unwelcoming to visitors and staff.”

Museum officials issued a statement on Monday calling the man’s costume “completely unacceptable and runs counter to everything the museum believes” and adding, “We stand against antisemitism and all forms of bigotry and discrimination.”

The man has cognitive disabilities, according to statements from the Children’s Museum and the Madison Police Department.

He has been closely monitored, mentored, and encouraged in his ten years of service to the museum. According to the museum’s statement, “it is our understanding that he thought his costume was mocking Hitler.”

The man’s mother expressed her appreciation to the Madison Children’s Museum and the Madison Police Department in remarks to the Wisconsin State Journal on Tuesday.

In order to discuss the delicate nature of the situation with our advisors in private, we kindly requested it. Since the guy has not been formally accused of any wrongdoing, the State Journal will not publish his name.

Over the weekend, the man’s outfit garnered a lot of attention on social media and in the press, particularly from the Jerusalem Post.

“It sickens us to see a guy celebrating Halloween at the United Nations dressed as Adolf Hitler. StopAntisemitism tweeted, “Wisconsin, Madison. Antisemitism.

The Jewish student community center at the University of Wisconsin–Madison, UW Hillel, issued a statement condemning the outfit as well.

The group said, “Our community cannot stand for this conduct,” calling the celebration of hatred “disgusting” and “an attack on the remembrance of all those who perished in World War II and in the Holocaust.”

Police in Madison issued a statement saying they received “a variety of complaints” concerning the costume but that, while calling it “offensive and repulsive,” it was not a crime. On Sunday, police reportedly contacted the individual, had a conversation with him about his actions, and made him aware of “the concerns that he generated in our community.”

The individual is not a UW-Madison student, but he does reside in the Madison region, according to the authorities.

In spite of the incident, museum officials stated they are still interested in including the man in a restorative justice process “that would repair the damage done to the community while enabling him to comprehend the repercussions of his actions and take responsibility.”