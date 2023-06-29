Madonna Age, Husband, Children And Much More!

Madonna Louise Ciccone is her full name. She chose Veronica as her confirmation name when she underwent Catholic ordination in 1966.
Madonna Age
The day of her birth was August 16, 1958. She is currently 64 years old. She will be 65 in August this year. She was born in Bay City, Michigan, to Catholic parents Madonna Louise (née Fortin, 1933–1963) and Silvio Anthony “Tony” Ciccone.
Her mother was of French-Canadian ancestry, and her father’s parents were Italian immigrants from Pacentro. For Chrysler and General Motors, Tony Ciccone worked as an engineer and designer. Paula, Christopher, and Melanie are her three younger siblings, and Anthony and Martin are her two elder brothers.
On December 1, 1963, her mother sadly passed away from breast cancer at the young age of 30.
Tony wed the household staffer Joan Gustafson in 1966; they later had two daughters, Jennifer and Mario.
For many years, Madonna was angry with her father for getting remarried, which caused tension in their relationship.
You can also check about other famous celebrities by visting the links below:
- What is LeBron James Age And From When He is in NBA?
- Meagan Good Age: When Did The Actress Start Her Career?
Husband of Madonna
From 1985 to 1989, Madonna was wed to actor Sean Penn. eventually, in 2000, she wed English director Guy Ritchie; they eventually divorced in 2008.
Madonna’s Children
Madonna has a total of six kids. David Banda in 2006, Mercy James in 2009, and twins Esther and Stella Mwale in 2017 are the four of her children that have been adopted.
With her ex-partner Carlos Leon, she also shares a biological daughter, Lourdes Maria Ciccone Leon, who is 21 years old.
She and her ex-husband Guy Ritchie share a 17-year-old kid named Rocco Ritchie.
If You Liked Our Content, Please Follow us on Twitter (@CaliforniaExam1) to stay updated about celebrities and their lifestyles.