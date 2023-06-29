Madonna Hospitalized After Serious Bacterial Infection, Delays ‘Celebration’ Tour

Madonna had to cancel her upcoming “Celebration” tour after spending three days in the hospital with a “serious bacterial infection,” according to her manager.
According to her manager Guy Oseary’s Instagram post, the 64-year-old pop icon had the infection on Saturday, necessitating a hospitalization in an intensive care unit.
Her health is getting better, but she is still receiving medical attention, he said. “A complete recovery is anticipated.” A seven-month world tour including music from Madonna’s 40-year career was scheduled to launch on July 15 in Vancouver.
Her tour has not yet been given a new start date.
With a five-minute, black-and-white film that featured her speaking at a dinner party with a group of renowned friends, Madonna announced her tour, which would be her 12th, in January. She brought up some of her songs in conversation and party games, like “S-E-X.” and “La Isla Bonita,” as well as her concert documentary and film “Truth or Dare.”
The news of Madonna being hospitalized is discussed in the below tweet:
Please pray for Madonna while she recovers in the ICU room after being found unresponsive for what some reports are saying appears to be vaccine related which would be unfortunate if true since Madonna was one of the loudest supporters of the COVID-19 vaccine. pic.twitter.com/C98ijQxYbq
— Dom Lucre | Breaker of Narratives (@dom_lucre) June 28, 2023
In the video, Madonna remarked, “I am delighted to explore as many songs as possible in hopes of giving my fans the show they have been waiting for.”
According to Billboard, tickets for her “Celebration” concerts in New York, London, Paris, and Amsterdam sold out in a matter of minutes.
The Live Nation-produced tour was scheduled to visit roughly 40 locations before coming to an end on January 30, 2024, in Mexico City.
She planned to make stops in Detroit, Chicago, New York, Miami, and Los Angeles while in North America. She was set to appear in Stockholm, Stockholm, London, Barcelona, and Paris throughout Europe.
On all of the tour’s dates, Caldwell Tidicue, a New York comedian better known by his stage name Bob the Drag Queen, was supposed to make a cameo appearance.
According to the concert release, “The Celebration Tour will take us on Madonna’s artistic journey through four decades.”
After announcing the tour, Madonna worked on the tune “Popular” alongside rapper Playboi Carti and pop and R&B singer the Weeknd. For the first time in years, the duet allowed her to return to Billboard’s Hot 100 chart.
