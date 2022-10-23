Magic Johnson Net Worth 2022: Is He Thinking Of Buying NFL Franchise Las Vegas Raiders?

Earvin “Magic” Johnson Jr. is a former basketball player and business owner from the United States. After winning basketball titles in high school and college, the Los Angeles Lakers took him with the first pick in the 1979 NBA Draft.

For 13 years, he was the point guard for the Lakers. In his first season, he won the NBA title and the Most Valuable Player award for the NBA Finals. Johnson used to be in charge of the Lakers’ basketball operations.

Early Life

Magic Johnson was born in Lansing, Michigan, on August 14, 1959. His father, Earvin Sr., worked on an assembly line at General Motors. His mother, Christine, cleaned schools. Magic loved basketball from a young age, when he watched his heroes, like Earl Monroe, play.

Johnson went to Everett High School, and as soon as he could, he joined the basketball team. When he was 15, he got the nickname “Magic” from a local sportswriter because he had 36 points, 18 rebounds, and 16 assists in one game. When he was a senior, he led his team to the state championship, which made the name stick.

Johnson could have gone to any well-known college, but he chose to stay close to home and go to Michigan State University. In 1979, Magic led his team to the NCAA finals, where they faced Larry Bird and Indiana State University.

Their matchup was the most-watched college basketball game ever shown on TV, and it started one of the best sports rivalries ever. Michigan State then beat Indiana, and Johnson was named the Final Four’s Most Outstanding Player.

NBA Career

Magic was taken by the Los Angeles Lakers with the first pick in the 1979 draught. Magic and teammate Kareem Abdul-Jabbar led the Lakers to the NBA championship in Magic’s first year. Magic was named the NBA Finals MVP.

In 1980, 1982, 1985, 1987, and 1988, Magic and the Lakers won five NBA titles. In 1980, 1982, and 1987, he was the most valuable player in the NBA Finals. He won the NBA’s Most Valuable Player award three times, in 1987, 1989, and 1990.

An intimate evening with the top Magic Johnson and Lakers @nbatopshot collectors! pic.twitter.com/n1wnYhpGri — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) October 22, 2022

He played in the All-Star game 12 times and was the game’s MVP twice. He is thought to be the best point guard ever. Magic’s career was cut short when he got the HIV virus in 1991.

Near the end of the 1993-1994 NBA season, Magic returned to the league as the coach of the Lakers. He took the place of Randy Pfund and Bill Bertka after team owner Jerry Buss asked him to. The Lakers did well in their first few games under Johnson’s coaching, winning five of their first six games.

However, after losing their next five games, Johnson said he was quitting as coach at the end of the season. The Lakers lost their last ten games of the season, and Johnson’s last record as a head coach was 5–11. He said that coaching was never his dream, so in June 1994, he bought a 5% share of the team.

During the 1995–96 season, Magic Johnson, who was 36 at the time, tried to come back as a player and joined the Lakers again. Johnson played in 22 games and the Lakers won 10 of them. He thought his last comeback was “a success.” After the Houston Rockets beat the Lakers in the first round of the playoffs, Johnson gave up basketball for good.

Johnson played in 905 NBA games and scored 17,707 points, grabbed 6,559 rebounds, and gave out 10,141 assists. He averaged 19.5 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 11.2 assists per game over his career, which is the highest average assists per game in NBA history. Johnson has the most assists in the playoffs.

He has 24 assists in a single playoff game, which is tied for the record. In the Finals, he has 21 assists in a game, which is a record (2,346). Also, read about Michael Oher Net Worth

He is the only player to have averaged 12 assists in an NBA Finals series, which he did six times. He has the record for most assists in a single All-Star Game game (22) and for most assists in a career at the All-Star Game (127).

Retirement

Johnson made the Magic Johnson Foundation to help fight HIV after he told people in November 1991 that he had HIV. Johnson has been a supporter of safe sex and the fight against HIV/AIDS.

He has also been an entrepreneur, a philanthropist, and a broadcaster. His public announcement that he had HIV in 1991 shocked people and did a lot to change the idea that HIV was just a “gay disease” that straight people didn’t have to worry about.

Magic The Entrepreneur

Magic’s retirement has not been a quiet one. After he retired, he started a business empire called Magic Johnson Enterprises. It is worth more than $1 billion today, and Magic himself is worth $600 million because of it. Magic Johnson Enterprises is the company that owns Magic Johnson Theaters, a movie studio, and a marketing company that does promotions.

In 1994, Magic bought 5% of The Lakers for $10 million. In 2010, he sold it to billionaire Patrick Soon-Shiong for reportedly $50 to $60 million. Johnson also sold his Starbucks chain for $75 million in 2010. Also, read about Shelley Long Net Worth

Frank McCourt sold the Los Angeles Dodgers to Magic and a group of other people on March 27, 2012. They paid $2 billion for the team. Read more here: Magic Johnson pays $2 billion for the Dodgers.

Personal Life

In 1991, Johnson had a wedding with Earlitha “Cookie” Kelly in Lansing, Michigan. Their son, Earvin III (EJ), who was born in 1992, is out as gay. On the reality TV show Rich Kids of Beverly Hills, EJ was a guest. In 1995, Magic and Cookie took Elisa in as their own child. Johnson and his wife live in Dana Point and Beverly Hills, both in California.

Johnson also has a son from a relationship he was in before. Melissa Mitchell gave birth to Andre Johnson in 1981. Andre was raised by his mother, but he spent every summer with Magic Johnson and later worked for Magic Johnson Enterprises as a marketing director.

Is He Thinking Of Buying NFL Franchise Las Vegas Raiders?

The Las Vegas Raiders might get a new owner soon. There are rumors that three-time NBA MVP Magic Johnson would like to have a stake in an NFL team.

Semafor says that Mark Davis, who owns the Raiders right now, recently got an offer from an unnamed interested party for a whopping $6.5 billion. In recent weeks, Johnson is said to have been putting together a possible ownership team.

Even though it is not official, the $6.5 billion deal would be a record for an NFL team. It would also cost more than any other sports team.

The Los Angeles Dodgers and companies like Starbucks and Burger King are all owned by Johnson’s company. The Raiders would give his company another thing to brag about.

He has shown interest in the team before, so this is not the first time. In fact, he was interested in investing in a plan to bring the team back to Los Angeles, where he used to play basketball, about ten years ago.

Magic Johnson Net Worth

Magic Johnson Net Worth is estimated to be around $620 Million in 2022. During his playing career, Magic’s salary was just over $18 million, and his endorsements brought in several more million dollars.

Johnson and his wife own a home in the Beverly Park neighborhood of Beverly Hills, which is a gated neighborhood. The couple also owns a beach house in Dana Point, Orange County, California, that has a Tuscan style.

The couple used to own a house in Napili, Hawaii, but it was too hard to get to when their kids were growing up, so they traded it for a beach house about 75 miles south of Beverly Hills.

