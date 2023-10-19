Magnitude 4.2 Earthquake Hits Near Isleton, California

An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.2 struck near Isleton, California, on Wednesday morning, as reported by the United States Geological Survey. The quake occurred about 2.7 miles southwest of Isleton just before 9:30 a.m. The USGS initially listed the quake as magnitude 4.6 but later downgraded it to 4.1 before revising it up slightly again.
Although the earthquake generated weak to-light shaking, it was felt across the Sacramento-San Joaquin Delta region and in parts of the Bay Area. BART (Bay Area Rapid Transit) temporarily halted train service to conduct inspections of the tracks, causing delays of 5-8 minutes.
There were no immediate reports of damage in Isleton or elsewhere. The alert sent to people’s cellphones across the area came one day ahead of the planned Great California Shake Out drill, intended to raise awareness about earthquake safety.
The earthquake also occurred one day after the 34th anniversary of the 1989 Loma Prieta earthquake, which had a magnitude of 6.9 and caused significant damage and casualties in the Bay Area.
