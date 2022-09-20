Mahsa Amini Death: Real Story Behind How She Get Brutally Tortured And Killed By Iranian Morality Police?

Mahsa Amini Death: All of humanity was shocked by the news of Mahsa Amini Death. Many unanswered questions and conspiracy theories persist regarding the Mahsa Amini Death of one of the world’s most famous and beloved figures, whose pursuit by paparazzi ultimately proved fatal. Real Story Behind How She Get Brutally Tortured And Killed By Iranian Morality Police?

Who Was Mahsa Amini

Omar Mahsa Amini was born on June 22, 2000 AD, making his approximate age 22. On the evening of Tuesday, September 14th, around 6 o’clock, Amini and her brother Kiaresh Amini were stopped by Morality Police officials near the Shahid Haghani Metro Station on the Shahid Haghani Expressway in Tehran.

The woman was visiting family in Tehran from Kurdistan when she was jailed for violating Iran’s rigorous clothing code for women.

He was informed that after an hourlong “briefing lesson,” she would be released from detention. Instead, she was transported to Kasra Hospital in an ambulance. Kurdish ancestry put Mahsa Amini of Iranian descent.

Saqqez, in Iran’s Kurdistan region, is where Mahsa Amini entered the world. The identities of her parents and their professions are concealed. He had a sibling named Kiaresh.

Mahsa Amini’s father braved the storms to make it to his daughter’s burial. Her grandfather and uncle were there as well, and they said they would defend her to death. Rise, Zhina! her mother cried over her daughter’s grave. It’s “they’ve come to grab you!”

On Sunday, her father told pro-reform news outlets that she was “fit and had no health problems.” He further claimed that the CCTV film revealed an “edited version of events” and that his daughter had bruises on her legs.

Mahsa Amini Death

Do you really want to know how Iranian morality police killed Mahsa Amini 22 year old woman? Watch this video and do not allow anyone to normalize compulsory hijab and morality police. The Handmaid’s Tale by @MargaretAtwood is not a fiction for us Iranian women. It’s a reality. pic.twitter.com/qRcY0KsnDk — Masih Alinejad 🏳️ (@AlinejadMasih) September 16, 2022

The head of the Tehran police force has spoken out against the recent death of a woman in detention, calling it an “unfortunate situation” that must never happen again. The morality police detained 22-year-old Mahsa Amini for allegedly violating hijab regulations, and she went into a coma hours later.

Police Brigadier General Hossein Rahimi disputed the “cowardly charges” made by witnesses who claimed they saw officers attack her. Her killing spurred protests around the country, including in Tehran and other cities in the western part of Iran on Monday, where two people were reportedly killed in violent confrontations with riot police.

It looked like a throng in the town of Divandarreh was throwing stones and then fleeing after coming under fire in videos shared on social media. Protests in the capital city were also filmed, showing women without hijabs chanting “death to the dictator” in reference to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei

Ms Amini, an ethnic Kurd originally from the city of Suez in Kurdistan province’s western region, passed away on Friday following a three-day hospital stay during which she remained in a coma.

On Tuesday, morality police picked her up from outside a Tehran metro station and brought her in for questioning. She was accused of violating a law that mandated women wear a hijab and long, loose garments covering their arms and legs. Eyewitnesses said she was beaten in the police van before being taken to a prison facility.

Police reported she died of “sudden heart failure” while waiting in line with other women to be “educated” at the facility, therefore the accusation was dismissed. They revealed surveillance footage allegedly showing.

Ms Amini having a conversation with a female official before the latter snatched her clothes. The next thing we see, she’s grabbing her head with her hands and stumbling to the floor. Ms Amini “obviously had past physical problems,” the minister of the interior stated on Saturday.

While reformist media reported on Sunday that her father claimed she was “healthy and had no health problems,” she ultimately passed away. He further claimed that his daughter had been bruised on the legs and that the CCTV film was an “edited version” of what had happened.

On Monday, Brigadier General Rahimi consoled Ms Amini’s family while reassuring them that she had not been physically harmed. When asked by reporters, he said, “The evidence reveals that there was no negligence or inappropriate behaviour on the side of the police.”

Responses to the death were largely negative, with many people angry at the morality police for cracking down on “improper clothes” after the incident.

Pablo Escobar, Nipsey Hustle. Following her funeral on Saturday, protests broke out in Saqez, with security forces reportedly opening fire on a mob heading towards the governor’s office. If you click on the link, you’ll find more information about the Death of other prominent people, such as Steve Irwin

Sanandaj, the capital of Kurdistan, also saw violent protesters and riot police battles on Saturday and Sunday. On Sunday, the Kurdish human rights group Hengaw said that at least 38 people were hurt across the two cities.

Two protestors were reportedly killed in Monday’s violence in Divandarreh, which is located between Saqez and Sanandaj, according to Hengaw. They also reported that a girl of 10 had been shot in the head in Bukan, a city in the province of West Azerbaijan.

To find out more, check out this page. You are encouraged to revisit our site frequently, as we will update it as necessary. It would be great if you could forward this to your friends and family. Check out californiaexaminer.net and tell us how well you understand our goals.