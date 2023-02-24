Major Breakthrough In The 1994 Murder Of An East Liberty Woman Is Made By Cold Case Unit

Florence Simon is regarded as a friendly person who constantly welcomed visitors in this East Liberty area.
One woman told Channel 11 that Flo was always the first to purchase Girl Scout cookies from her each year. But everything changed in 1994.
Detective George Satler with the Pittsburgh Police said, “She was 68 years old when she was violently strangled inside her home in the 700 block of North St. Clair Street.”
The house had been divided into apartments at the time. Even though the police suspect robbery, all the inquiry turned up were a bunch of unrecognised fingerprints.
We were able to identify a suspect because George had asked me to examine some of these fingerprints. It is a latent fingerprint left by a previous latent lift by those detectives. Hence, we looked it up in a database and found both a latent and a known fingerprint, according to Pittsburgh Police’s John Godlewski.
Following tweet from Nicole Ford confirms the news of authorities might be in reach with the suspect.
Suspect Might Be In The Reach Of Authorities Soon
Because to technological breakthroughs that allowed for a rerun of these prints, a suspect in this cold case has been identified 28 years later. In addition, a fresh cold case section is investigating these historical instances.
Police are not yet identifying the suspect, but they are sure that they are dealing with a non-threat.
We collaborate with the district attorney’s office, and Satler stated that we would obtain a warrant for this person “as long as the DA’s office believes there is adequate evidence.”
The cops claimed to have spoken to Simon’s family, who are happy that their loved one has not been forgotten even after 28 years.
