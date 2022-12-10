Making Travel Plans To See Yosemite Firefall? Here Are Some New Guidelines For Visitors

The winter Firefall at Horsetail Fall, which takes place every year at Yosemite National Park, is becoming such a popular attraction that park officials may begin requiring visitors to make reservations beginning in 2023.
In the event that the weather is clear and there is sufficient water in the waterfall’s pool, the seasonal waterfall at the event might give the impression that a flame is descending from the eastern face of El Capitan and into Yosemite Valley.
However, officials at the park warn that an increase in the number of visitors in recent years, which has coincided with the season of Firefall, has caused traffic congestion, full parking lots, disputes between pedestrians and vehicles, and a threat to the park’s natural resources.
Consequently, you will need to make bookings in order to visit on the weekends of February 10-12, 17-19, and 24-26. On January 13 at 8:00 am Pacific Standard Time, reservations can be made at recreation.gov.
There will be a validity period of one week for each reservation. Visitors who come Monday through Thursday will not be required to make a reservation for their stay. The car entrance charge of $35 is good for seven days, regardless of which day of the week the vehicle arrives.
According to the officials at the park, guests who already have a reservation for lodging in Yosemite Valley, Wawona, Foresta, or Yosemite West will not be required to make another reservation. This also applies to campers who have previously reserved a spot at the campground.
The National Park Service announced a month ago that it will suspend its Yosemite reservation requirements in 2023. The National Park Service has now made a change to the dates for which reservations are necessary for February.
Yosemite needed to have those requirements in place in 2020 and 2021 to help deal with the pandemic, and then in 2022 when several attractions were closed for repairs, so the National Park Service announced the change on social media on November 15. They noted that Yosemite needed to have those requirements in place.
