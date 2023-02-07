Male Prisoned For Sexually Assaulting Underage Girl On Train

A man was sentenced to prison after sexually assaulting a teenage girl on a train.
In October 2020, while she was traveling alone from Stratford-upon-Avon, Ben Pountney attacked the 17-year-old.
He assaulted her before escaping the train after questioning her about her shoes as a possible gift idea.
At Warwick Crown Court, the 30-year-old was given a 20-month prison sentence.
Pountney admitted to sexual assault and is from Swallows Meadow in Solihull.
“Sleazy Behavior”
According to British Transport Police, he started a discussion with the adolescent and inquired about the shoes she was wearing and her shoe size, saying he wanted to buy a pair like them for his niece.
In addition, Pountney received a 10-year Sexual Harm Prevention Order and a 10-year listing on the Sex Offenders’ Register.
According to Sgt. Daniel Hart, “His sleazy actions are a perfect example of the harassment and intimidation of women and girls, which we are determined to eradicate on the network.”
