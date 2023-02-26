Man Accidentally Shot Himself At Crabtree Mall Saturday Night

Police say a guy who was carrying a concealed handgun accidentally shot himself at Crabtree Valley Mall on Saturday night.
Around 8:24 p.m., the man shot himself as shoppers fled a loud noise. According to a press statement from the Raleigh Police Department, police are unsure exactly what is making the sounds.
The announcement claims that the man shot himself while he was heading in the direction of safety. He was brought to a medical facility. He sustained a non-life-threatening injury.
On Sunday, the mall was anticipated to run as usual.
