The guy suspected of k!lling Scott County Deputy Caleb Conley has been positively recognized by the staff at the Fayette County Detention Center. Steven Sheangshang is being held on multiple accusations, including murder, assault, and robbery, according to the jail.
The Fayette County Detention Center’s online database shows that he was booked in on Tuesday morning. On Monday at around 5 o’clock, Deputy Conley was shot and k!lled during a traffic stop on Interstate 75. The arrest warrant states that Sheangshang fired a gun as Deputy Conley approached his vehicle.
Then, he drove into a residential area just off Paris Pike and entered a house by force. According to the citation, he then brandished a revolver at the homeowner, stole the van keys, and headed for Lexington. There’s another source that details the allegations against him in Lexington.
The complaint states that Sheangshang sh*t and stole a car from another individual at 5:50 a.m. at the Georgetown Road tavern Rose and Jim’s. There has been no update on the person’s health status.
The news can be confirmed by the tweet below:
BREAKING NEWS! @WDRBNews now knows the name of the suspect arrested for shooting & killing Scott Co. Deputy, Caleb Conley.
The Fayette Co. Detention Center tells us this morning that Steven Sheangshang is the man responsible.
This is him. pic.twitter.com/Srt0lJhZCT
— Kaitlyn Shive WDRB (@KaitlynShiveTV) May 23, 2023
Sheangshang was located by police on Charles Avenue after nearly an hour had passed. They pulled him up from a house and there was a pistol there. A garbage can is mentioned in the reference. The police believe he was making an attempt to dispose of it.
On May 18, Sheangshang was declared the “Wanted Person of the Week” by Bluegrass Crime Stoppers. He was already wanted on two other burglary warrants when police said he broke into a garage. Wednesday will be Sheangshang’s arraignment in court. This is developing news, and WKYT will add more information as it becomes available.
If you’re looking for information on crimes committed in California or the surrounding states, the California Examiner is the publication for you.
You may find the most reliable news coverage of California at:
- Colorado Man’s Family Awarded $19 Million in Police Sh*oting Settlement During Ment@l Health Crisis
- 1 De@d, 4 Injured After P0lice Pursuit Ends in Horrific San Francisco Mission District Cr@sh