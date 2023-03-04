Man Accused Of Murder After The Death Of His Girlfriend’s 1-year-old Son

Diego Miguel Garcia, 23, who was detained in early February in connection with the death of his girlfriend’s young son while in his care, was indicted, according to a statement released by the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office on Friday.
In accordance with court records, Phoenix fire departments were called to a residence on South Montezuma Street at around 11 p.m. for reports of a 911 call involving a child under the age of one and a half who had obvious signs of trauma.
He was taken by crews to Valleywise County Medical Hospital for treatment, and while they were on their way there, they called Phoenix police.
According to court filings, a doctor at the hospital noted that the toddler had a preliminary head, lip, left cheek, back, and abdominal bruises as well as a contusion to the head that had caused a cerebral bleed.
The youngster’s prognosis for survival was poor, and he was later declared dead the next morning, on February 2.
What Happened Before The Child Died?
Officers spoke with the child’s grandmother, who had called 911 when they got on the scene.
According to court records, the grandmother said that when the toddler’s mother brought him to her home, the boy was unconscious. She also informed the police that she had been keeping an eye on him earlier that day from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and that he had neither had any obvious injuries nor exhibited any “out of the ordinary” behavior.
According to court records, the mother of the child backed up the grandmother’s account, saying the youngster was acting normally when she picked him up.
Man charged with murder after girlfriend's 1-year-old son dies
The toddler’s mother departed for work at 5:30 p.m., leaving Diego Garcia, her live-in boyfriend, to look after the toddler and Garcia’s 5-year-old child.
Garcia had lived at the home for about a month and had been dating the toddler’s mother for four to six weeks, according to court records.
Diego contacted the mother of the toddler at nine o’clock and reported that when the two children were playing, the toddler hit his head and cut his lip.
According to court records, the boy’s mother went back to the house at 10:30 p.m. to check on her son and discovered him asleep with a cut on his lip, a bump on his skull, and no sign of life.
The mother tried to revive the youngster by splashing cold water on his face, but he remained unresponsive.
According to court filings, she then brought him to the grandmother’s residence for assistance and begged her to dial 911.
Garcia was the only adult babysitting the child at the time the injuries occurred, according to court filings. On February 2, Garcia underwent an interview at the Phoenix police department.
Garcia provided several descriptions of what had occurred while monitoring the child between the hours of 5:20 and 10:30 p.m., according to court filings.
According to court records, these accounts did not match the scene or the injuries the toddler experienced.
Garcia Did Not Have The Authorization To Physically Connect The Toddler
Garcia had initially claimed that the toddler slammed against a door’s edge and injured his head on the wall because he had been neglectful of both kids while in charge of them.
He then told police that the kid had gotten out of a crib and struck his head on the tile floor, as well as fallen off the couch and hit his head on the tile floor. Garcia went on to add that as he attempted to pull the infant up from the crib, the child literally slipped from his arms.
After then, according to court records, Garcia allegedly admitted to hitting the youngster in the back of the head three times, the third time resulting in the child falling forward and cutting his lip.
According to court records, Garcia never had authorization to physically correct the toddler and was not the toddler’s legal parent.
One case of first-degree murder, a class one hazardous crime against children, and one count of child abuse, a class two dangerous crime against children, are among the many counts Garcia is currently facing.
Children are among the most vulnerable members of our community, and when a kid dies at the hands of an adult, the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office will pursue justice for the sad loss of life, according to a statement from Rachel Mitchell.
Nothing else had been made public.
