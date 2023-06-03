Man Accused of Robbing With Nintendo Duck Hunt Weapon

A guy from South Carolina was caught after police said he robbed a convenience store with a fake gun that could play a Nintendo game.
The York County Sheriff’s Office says that David Joseph Dalesandro, 25, robbed a Kwik Stop in Sharon, a small town in northwest South Carolina. He used a “Duck Hunt” gaming gun that was spray-painted black.
CNN couldn’t figure out if he had a lawyer representing him.
A news report from the sheriff’s office said that witnesses told deputies that someone wore a wig, a hooded sweatshirt, and a mask when they went into the store on May 30.
Authorities say the person showed the clerk the fake gun in his waistband and ordered that about $300 be taken from the register.
The gaming pistol was found in Dalesandro’s pants when sheriff’s officers found him in the parking lot of a Dollar General store nearby.
Booking information showed that Dalesandro was nabbed and was still in jail on Friday without a bond.
The sheriff’s office says that he is being charged with armed robbery with a dangerous weapon and small theft.
