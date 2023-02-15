Man Accused Of Slamming A U-haul Truck Into People In New York City Will Be Charged With Attempted Murder And Murder

James Essig, the Chief of Detectives for the New York City Police Department, stated at a news conference on Tuesday that the individual who is suspected of driving a U-Haul truck into pedestrians in New York City on Monday will be charged with one count of second-degree murder as well as seven counts of attempted murder.
According to the police, Weng Sor, a 62-year-old man from Las Vegas, was behind the wheel of the U-Haul on Monday when he allegedly struck multiple persons while attempting to elude a traffic stop.
According to Essig, one person, aged 44 years old, passed away as a result of his injuries, and eight other people, including a police officer, were injured. According to Essig, one individual is in critical but stable condition, and the injuries sustained by the remaining individuals varied from fractured bones to scratches and bruises.
CNN was not immediately successful in locating an attorney who could represent Sor. It is currently unknown what Sor will be formally charged with when he is brought before the Kings County Criminal Court for his arraignment.
According to a response emailed from the office of the District Attorney in Brooklyn, “He is currently in police custody, so there will be no arraignment any time soon.” “Still working out the billing details.”
According to the New York Cops Department, the incident started when police pulled over the hired vehicle at approximately 10:49 a.m. in Sunset Park, which is located in Brooklyn. After hitting the victims, the driver fled from the police but was eventually caught a short distance away and taken into custody.
Body camera footage shows officers trying to clear dozens of elementary school students off the street a block and a half from the scene and less than ten minutes before Sor was brought into custody. The clip was captured less than 10 minutes before Sor was arrested.
“Gentlemen, get off the sidewalk! Let’s go! Get off the public sidewalk! One of the officers can be heard yelling “Everybody off the street!” at the students and teachers that attend Bay Ridge Prep school.
According to Essig, Sor lives in Las Vegas with his mother. On February 1, he flew to Florida, where he hired a U-Haul, and then returned home.
According to the source, Sor was arrested for reckless driving and possession of marijuana in South Carolina as he was on his way to New York.
According to Essig, the suspect, Sor, made two stops at the residence of the suspect’s ex-wife and son in Brooklyn before to the incident on Monday in order to shower at their home. Essig informed the reporters that the second time around, the man got into “an incident with his son.”
