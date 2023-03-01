Man And Woman Dead After Apparent Murder-suicide In Penn Hills

Tuesday’s killings in Penn Hills are being investigated by police as a murder-suicide involving a woman and a man.
Penn Hills police were called to the 100 block of Conestoga Road for a welfare check, according to a press release.
First responders arrived on the site and discovered a 62-year-old woman and a 63-year-old male both dead from gunshot wounds.
The tweet below confirms the news:
A woman and a man were killed in what police are treating as a murder-suicide in Penn Hills on Tuesday. https://t.co/Ve3SeBQe2U
— WPXI (@WPXI) March 1, 2023
The cause of death for each victim will be determined by the Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s office.
Allegheny County police are asking anyone with information on this incident to contact them at 1-833-ALL-TIPS.
