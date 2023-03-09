Man And Woman Found Dead In Potential Murder-suicide

Spokane police say that two dead bodies were found in the Logan Neighborhood on Tuesday afternoon. The deaths may have been a murder-suicide.
Around 12:30 p.m., officers were sent to a house on the 2400 block of North Madelia Street to make sure everyone was okay. When they got there, they saw a dead man and a dead woman. The Major Crimes Unit of the Spokane police arrived soon after.
On Wednesday afternoon, neither police nor crime tape were outside the house. Neighbors said that police worked at the scene Tuesday all day and into the evening.
One man who lives nearby said he noticed that the people who live there haven’t been taking their trash cans to the curb or shoveling their walkways lately. The man, who didn’t want to give his name, said that he hadn’t seen anyone at the house in at least three weeks.
The incident is still being looked into. The Spokane County Medical Examiner’s Office will reveal the names of the man and woman.
