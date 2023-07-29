Man and Woman Killed in Anderson County Early Morning Crash Identified by Coroner

Two victims in an accident in Anderson County have been recognized by the coroner’s office. ccording to the coroner, the incident occurred on Belton Highway, not far from Serena Circle, at around 3:15 a.m.
When firefighters from Anderson County responded to a call about a possible gas leak, they discovered the wreckage of a car and the bodies of two people inside.
Both victims were brought to AnMed, but while one was pronounced dead at the scene, the other succumbed to his injuries around 5 a.m. on Friday.
Michaela Paige Christensen, 29, of Anderson, and Christopher Denate Woods, 27, of West Columbia, were been named as the victims by Chief Deputy Coroner Don McCown.
The coroner determined that both Christensen and Woods had died from multiple severe injuries caused by blunt force. Coroner reports that Christensen, a front-seat passenger, was properly restrained by her seatbelt and died in the crash. When the car exploded, Woods was thrown out.
