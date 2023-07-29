Man and Woman Killed in Anderson County Early Morning Crash Identified by Coroner

Daily news / By /

Two victims in an accident in Anderson County have been recognized by the coroner’s office. ccording to the coroner, the incident occurred on Belton Highway, not far from Serena Circle, at around 3:15 a.m.

When firefighters from Anderson County responded to a call about a possible gas leak, they discovered the wreckage of a car and the bodies of two people inside.

Both victims were brought to AnMed, but while one was pronounced dead at the scene, the other succumbed to his injuries around 5 a.m. on Friday.

Here are some more news from the California Examiner that you might be interested in reading:

Michaela Paige Christensen, 29, of Anderson, and Christopher Denate Woods, 27, of West Columbia, were been named as the victims by Chief Deputy Coroner Don McCown.

The coroner determined that both Christensen and Woods had died from multiple severe injuries caused by blunt force. Coroner reports that Christensen, a front-seat passenger, was properly restrained by her seatbelt and died in the crash. When the car exploded, Woods was thrown out.

If you want to keep up with current events, start reading californiaexaminer.net right away to have access to breaking news and in-depth articles.

About The Author

Jasmeen Kaur is a skilled editor currently working at California Examiner, a prominent news website based in California. With years of experience in the field of journalism.Jasmeen has established herself as a valuable member of the team, playing a crucial role in delivering accurate and timely news to their readers. Her keen eye for detail and exceptional writing skills enable her to produce well-crafted articles that are not only informative but also engaging.With her passion for journalism and dedication to delivering high-quality content, Jasmeen Kaur is a valuable asset to the California Examiner News team.

Related Posts

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Scroll to Top