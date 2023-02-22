Man Arrested After Carjacking Victim And Forcing Him To Drive To His House

ORANGE COUNTY — According to an arrest record, a man is accused of carjacking and kidnapping a man at a petrol station while holding him at gunpoint.
It happened at the Race Trac on North Alafaya Trail around 2:20 in the afternoon. The victim informed authorities that about 1:50 p.m., as he was pumping gas, a man who was later identified as Yandel Eliel Ortiz, 19, approached, pointed a gun at the victim, and ordered him to get into the car.
Ortiz yelled at the victim to give him his possessions in the car before shooting through the windscreen.
Ortiz also claimed to seek access to the victim’s iPhone, but the victim said that only his wife had access to it.
Once Ortiz inquired as to his residence, the victim started heading there. He informed Yandel he would return outside with the information after parking the car there.
Upon inside, the victim shut the doors, directed his family to the second floor, and dialled 911. After that, Ortiz drove off in the victim’s Ford Explorer.
Ortiz was later found and taken into custody. Later, the car was discovered on Rouse Road as well.
The arrest report states that fentanyl was also discovered on Ortiz.
