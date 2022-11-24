Man Arrested After Killing A Young Drill Rapper In Queens

The arrest of a suspect in connection with the fatal shooting of an aspiring drill rapper in Queens was announced by the police on Wednesday.
According to the police, Dariel Herrera, who is now 30 years old, was arrested for the murder of Tysheem McDonald on August 7.
At approximately 6:15 p.m., police say, shots were fired in the vicinity of 148th Avenue and 231st Street in Brookville. McDonald, who was 18 years old at the time, was with a male who was 24 years old.
McDonald suffered a gunshot wound to the chest.
He was taken by ambulance to Jamaica Hospital, but it was too late to save him.
A man in his 24th year was also injured in the shooting. According to the police, he made his way to the same hospital where he had previously sought treatment for a gunshot wound to the leg.
“I still have a lot of his music that nobody heard, and I’ll share it,” mom Latoya Evans previously told the Daily News. “That’s the way to keep him alive.”
McDonald was the only child that his mother ever had, and he went by the rap moniker Ty Savv.
Latoya Evans, the mother of the deceased musician, was quoted in the Daily News as saying, “I still have a lot of his music that nobody heard, and I’ll share it.” “His music is the means through which we may continue to keep him alive. And the rest of it all, the memories.”
Herrera was charged with the homicide of the victim, as well as attempted murder, assault, and unlawful possession of a weapon.
According to the records from the Queens Criminal Court, where his arraignment took place on Wednesday, he was kept without bail after the proceeding.
