Man Arrested for 6-month-old Son’s Death

The Baton Rouge Police Department said on Tuesday, June 6, that they had arrested a guy in connection with the death of his 6-month-old son.

BRPD says that Luciano Livious Sr., who is 25 years old, is accused of second-degree murder and being cruel to a child.

On Saturday, June 3, the child was hurt and taken to the hospital, cops said. They also said that the child seemed to have been hurt in a way that wasn’t an accident on Monday, June 5.

Police said that an autopsy was done, and the death was found to have been caused by someone else.

Detectives said they think the child died because of a condition called shaken baby syndrome.

Investigations are still going on.

