Man Arrested For Attacking Food Vendor With Baseball Bat In San Jose

A 43-year-old business owner who was seen on camera using a baseball bat to strike a food vendor was detained by San Jose police.
The proprietor of a local business, Intex Auto Parts, later known as Kintex Ho, allegedly assaulted vendor Carlos Sanchez, who was operating a barbeque stand along the 1400 block of Old Bayshore Highway at about 10:40 a.m. on February 18.
The attack’s video footage surfaced online and was widely disseminated on social media.
Below is the tweet from Tizzy requesting local media to cover about the issue:
Too pissed to wait, San Jose CA Intex Auto Parts assaults a street vendor. Local press needs to get on this. pic.twitter.com/oyoAHj5AKC
— TizzyEnt (@TizzyEnt) February 19, 2023
How Did The Incident Start?
“I told you to go away. Why did you stay here? Take off from here!” As he started assaulting Sanchez with the bat, Ho could be heard shouting. “Take off from here! Leave! Take off from here!”
Ho continued: “This is untrue. This is forbidden! You’re doing something wrong by recording that. No issue. Do it now. You are a felon!”
The businessman then confronted Sanchez once more and attacked him with the bat after climbing inside Sanchez’ pickup truck in an effort to move it.
Ho was taken into custody after Sanchez called the police and was charged with carjacking and assault with a deadly weapon. The seller reportedly turned down the offer of medical care, according to officials.
Sanchez was attacked by Ho for the second time in the city’s history this past week against a food vendor.
Following a dispute over payment and the speed of service on Tuesday of last week, a client attacked Saul Rencono, another vendor, outside the SAP Center. The incident left Rencono with a fractured nose, black eye, busted lip, and headache.
Officials in San Jose have denounced the assaults and demanded a halt to violence against street vendors.
San Jose Mayor Matt Mahan stated in a tweet that “our street sellers have the freedom to make an honest life without fear of harassment or violence.”
There is no place for violence in our community. Our street vendors have the right to make an honest living without fear of intimidation or violence. Thank you to the witnesses who reported both attacks & to @SanJosePD for making one arrest & continuing to work on the other case.
— Mayor Matt Mahan (@MattMahanSJ) February 19, 2023
In an interview with KRON4, City Councilman Peter Ortiz also backed the vendors, saying, “Many of these street sellers provide food for their families and help pay for their kids’ education as their main source of income. We should preserve these vendors since they are a part of our community and are parents, relatives, and friends.”
The initial incident’s attacker’s description has not been made public by the authorities, but they are requesting any witnesses who may have any pertinent information to come forward.