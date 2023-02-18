Man Arrested For Sexual Assault In East Hartford

EAST HARTFORD– Following two separate events that occurred on East River Drive in East Hartford, a 24-year-old male from Hartford was taken into custody on various charges.
On January 15, 2023, there was the first occurrence that took place.
The woman reported to the police that an Asian male was driving a burnt orange Dodge Avenger when he sexually attacked her while she was being held at gunpoint.
A month later, on February 15, 2023, there was a second occurrence that took place.
According to the statements made to the police by the victims, an Asian man drove them from Hartford to East Hartford in a burnt orange Dodge Avenger.
After they arrived in East Hartford, the guy pretended to be a law enforcement officer and demanded at gunpoint that they exit the vehicle. He then drove off.
There were no reports of anyone being assaulted at this event.
The culprit was identified by the police as Moo Ta, who is 24 years old and from Hartford.
Following Moo Ta’s confession to the authorities earlier today, he was placed under custody and charged with first-degree aggravated sexual assault, second-degree assault, and brandishing a firearm imitation, among other offences.
Moo Ta is being kept in custody at this time on a bond of $750,000.
