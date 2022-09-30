Man Arrested In Pnb Rock Killing; Son, Woman Charged

On Thursday, it was revealed that three persons, including a father and son, had been charged in connection with the death of rapper PnB Rock.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office has accused 40-year-old Freddie Lee Trone with first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit robbery, and two charges of second-degree robbery.

His kid, who is only 17, is being charged with the same thing, and Shauntel Trone, who is 38, is being charged with one count of accessory after the fact.

According to the AP, the minor’s stepmother is Shauntel Trone, Freddie Lee Trone’s wife.

Los Angeles police reported on Thursday that the minor and Shauntel Trone had been arrested on Tuesday, while Freddie Lee Trone had been apprehended in Las Vegas.

These accusations stem from a shooting that occurred at a Roscoe’s Chicken and Waffles in the 100 block of West Manchester Avenue on September 12. The victim, 30-year-old Rakim Allen, is better known by his stage name, PnB Rock.

Allen and his girlfriend were having dinner when the assailant entered, shot the rapper, stole some of his belongings, and then fled in a car.

There was some speculation amongst police that a social media post may have given the shooter a lead on where to find the rapper.

Authorities have not commented on the fatal encounter, but TMZ has reported that Freddie Trone was the getaway driver and a minor was the alleged shooter.

The teenager made his first appearance in Compton Juvenile Court on Thursday and is scheduled to return there for a pretrial hearing on October 19.

Thursday should be Shauntel Trone’s arraignment day.

Las Vegas authorities have arrested Freddie Lee Trone, and he is currently being held for extradition to Los Angeles.

“The murder of Mr. Allen dimmed a bright light in the lives of his fans, friends, and most importantly, his family,” District Attorney George Gascón said in a statement. Allegedly, “the accused individuals in this case were heartless and cruel and robbed the world of Mr. Allen’s talents.”