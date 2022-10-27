Man Arrested In Queens Teen’s Death In Vacant Brooklyn Apartment

Authorities say they have detained a suspect in the shooting death of a 17-year-old girl who was found in a vacant apartment in a large Brooklyn complex.

On Wednesday, local resident Javone Duncan was charged with murder and weapon possession in connection with the October 10 death of Raelynn Cameron, police said. Duncan, who is 22 years old, has not yet been linked to an attorney.

When police arrived at the Eldert Lane building in East New York in response to a late-night 911 call, they discovered Cameron in the lobby, wounded in the chest. Two weeks before her 18th birthday, the Queens resident was transported to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Cameron, a first-year student at Medgar Evers, had no apparent reason to be in the facility. It was reported to police that Cameron was in a vacant apartment on the sixth floor, where they discovered a single shell casing and a blood trail. Police also claim to have CCTV footage showing two guys leaving her basement before 11 p.m. on the night in question.

Cameron’s relatives stated the story that police were investigating whether or not a gun had been fired accidently didn’t make sense.

“There was potential in her. She had goals, she was destined for greatness “”, Cassandra Adams, a mother, stated.

Cameron’s mother and brother both reported receiving texts from her asking for assistance after 911 had been called from the building. They also claimed ignorance regarding her companions.

“The truth is what I’m after. Simply put, I seek retribution. The only thing I want is to be able to recount the beginning and conclusion of her life “Ralik Smith, her sibling, put it this way.

Cameron, who was a church volunteer, had been staying in Bed-Stuy with her brother for a while.

“To me, she was everything. It was clear that people cared about her. Other than that, I’m at a loss for words. Nonetheless, I feel compelled to share her experience since we are losing too many talented people in this way “Adams remarked. After this, I realize, “I’m changed forever.”

We urge anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.