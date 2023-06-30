Man Arrested Near Obama’s House Who is Being Sued for the Disturbance at the US Capitol

According to several accounts, a man who is being sued over his alleged involvement in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot was apprehended close to former President Obama’s D.C. residence with guns in his van.
Driving the News: According to an email from an MPD spokesperson, officers from the Metropolitan Police Department detained 37-year-old Taylor Taranto, of no fixed address, on Thursday afternoon and charged him with being a “Fugitive from Justice, pursuant to an arrest warrant.”
- According to police, he was discovered with “multiple weapons” and “materials to make explosives,” CBS News reported.
- “Arresting officers requested MPD’s Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Team to perform a vehicle sweep of the individual’s van near the location of the arrest,” the spokesperson told Axios, but declined to comment on the weapons reports.
The Big Picture: According to NBC News, which broke the news of Taranto’s arrest first, he was wanted on charges connected to the Capitol incident.
- Additionally, he is a co-defendant in a case filed by the widow of Jeffrey Smith, a member of the Metropolitan Police Department who committed suicide soon after the disturbance at the US Capitol. Pasco, Washington, is stated as his address in the lawsuit.
- Smith’s widow claims Taranto assaulted her husband and contributed to his passing. Taranto has refuted being involved.
- According to CBS News, Taranto had been on the radar of law officials because of threats he had posted on social media.
- Obama’s aides didn’t respond to Axios’ request for comment right away.
