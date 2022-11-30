Man Arrested With Drugs And Guns At Nashville Hospital

Police allege that a man entered TriStar Centennial Medical Center earlier this week with guns and a significant amount of drugs, and he is now being charged with felonies.
On Monday, nurses informed a police officer about a suspicious-smelling bag. Nurses claim that the patient, later identified as 23-year-old Allen Staes, refused to give up the bag in order to undergo a CT scan, according to an affidavit.
According to court documents, an officer reportedly asked Staes if the bag contained any drugs. In response, Staes stated that the backpack had “a tiny amount of marijuana.”
The officer discovered 11.6 grams of cocaine, 4 grams of heroin, 26 grams of meth, 289 grams of marijuana, 87 ecstasy tablets, a scale, and sandwich bags when searching the backpack.
According to an affidavit, the officer also discovered four firearms in Staes’ possession, one of which was confirmed by records to be stolen.
This is the second time in less than a week that Metro Nashville police have made an arrest for an incident involving a gun at a local hospital. https://t.co/LYTyEy8n6e
— Peyton Kennedy (@peytonTVkennedy) November 30, 2022
Staes attempted to leave the room as the officer was searching the luggage. According to court documents, the officer reportedly fought with Staes before taking him to jail.
According to authorities, Staes has been convicted of various felonies in Tennessee, Georgia, and Louisiana.
Staes was accused of a number of offenses, including gun theft, felon in possession of a firearm, and numerous felony narcotics counts. He is still detained at Metro.
For an incident involving a gun at a nearby hospital, Metro police have now made an arrest twice in less than a week.
A 33-year-old man who fired several rounds inside the stairway of Saint Thomas Midtown Hospital was detained by Metro police on November 26. The man was discovered at the site with a gun and many magazines.
Read More: