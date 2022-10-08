Man Assumed Showgirls Were Laughing At Him, Began Stabbing

The suspect in a mass stabbing on the Las Vegas Strip assaulted a group of ladies dressed as showgirls because he felt they were laughing at him and he was “letting the rage out,” according to Metro Police.

Yoni Barrios, 32, allegedly apologized to one victim before thrusting a knife into his back as he ran down the sidewalk and started stabbing others.

On Thursday morning, two individuals were killed and six others were injured before Barrios tossed his knife into some bushes and was apprehended by police. Three of the surviving victims were seriously wounded, authorities added.

Barrios was being jailed at the Clark County Detention Center on two charges of murder and six counts of attempted murder, officials said.

According to an arrest complaint filed with Metro, Barrios falsely identified himself as a chef and invited the ladies dressed as showgirls to pose for a photo with him and his knife.

According to the complaint, one of the ladies told police that she felt uncomfortable and began backing away, while another claimed that she thought his request was weird.

According to the investigation, surveillance footage showed Barrios randomly hitting individuals before stabbing 30-year-old Maris DiGiovanni. Authorities said that DiGiovanni, who was stabbed in the chest, was declared dead at University Medical Center.

Among the casualties were 47-year-old Las Vegas resident Brent Hallet, who was declared dead at the scene, and two individuals strolling with their mother, authorities said. According to the Clark County Coroner’s Office, Hallet was stabbed in the back, causing his death.

During the attack, Barrios reportedly apologized, saying, “Sorry dude,” before stabbing one of the victims in the back, according to the report.

The arrest report states that Barrios informed officers he lost his temper because he believed the showgirls were making fun of him and his attire. He informed authorities he did not say anything to the victims, the report added.

He also stated he was “hoping cops would shoot him,” according to the report.

According to the authorities, Barrios recently traveled to Las Vegas from the state of California. Reports said he rode a bus to the Strip on Thursday morning and complained to authorities that he was mocked and not treated with respect.

The report states that he went to a casino on the north end of the Strip and asked about custodial positions. When he left the casino, he allegedly ran into the showgirls.

The crime was reported to police at around 11:40 a.m. on the 3100 block of Las Vegas Boulevard South, close to Sands Avenue.

Officers, who responded to 911 calls within minutes, brought the guy into custody and retrieved the weapon, authorities said.

“This is obviously a very terrible and hard to fathom — hard to comprehend — murder case that significantly effects our community,” Deputy Chief James LaRochelle said during a press conference Thursday at Metro headquarters.